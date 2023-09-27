Additional compensatory measures to tackle irregular migration

SLOVENIA, September 27 - Police data and analyses currently show the highest burden in the Novo mesto and Koper police directorates.

The Minister stressed that these were not internal border checks, but reinforced compensatory measures implemented by the Slovenian police in the areas along the border. Their activities will continue to focus on the detection and apprehension of smugglers and the detection of other cross-border crime.

Following the enlargement of the Schengen area in January this year, the police have adapted their work along the border with Croatia. They implement non-systematic controls based on indicators and risk analyses – so-called "compensatory measures" – throughout the country and the border area. "Today's measure is thus another in a series of compensatory measures that will continue to ensure a high level of security for citizens," the Minister stressed.

We must be aware that migration cannot be effectively managed only at our internal borders, but must be tackled in close cooperation with the wider region and countries of origin. "Slovenia is clearly aware of the problem of irregular migration and, as a full member of the Schengen area, is involved in the search for common European solutions, actively participating in various regional and international processes and platforms," he added.

Slovenia believes that it is crucial to ensure effective control of the EU's external borders, which is a shared responsibility of the entire EU. Our expectations are high, in particular with regard to the signing and implementation of the new agreements between the European Border and Coast Guard Agency (Frontex) and the Western Balkan countries. These agreements enable Frontex to be deployed to the region to support national border authorities in border surveillance. The Minister explained that "an excellent example of this type of Frontex cooperation is the case of the Republic of North Macedonia".

The Minister will participate in tomorrow's meeting of the Home Affairs Council in Brussels, where he plans to meet with some of his counterparts, including the Croatian Minister of the Interior, Davor Božinović, on the margins of the meeting.