My Cardiologist Welcomes New Physicians for Enhanced Care

Top Cardiologists Group Expands Heart Care Services

MIAMI, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- South Florida’s leading provider of comprehensive, high-quality cardiovascular care and services, My Cardiologist, proudly welcomed multiple distinguished heart doctors this summer expanding My Cardiologist to over 50 cardiac providers throughout South Florida. These highly trained, board-certified cardiologists bring a wealth of expertise in various cardiology subspecialties, bolstering My Cardiologist's mission to provide top-tier, comprehensive heart care. The expansion of their exceptional team reflects a deep commitment to enhancing the cardiovascular health of the community, ensuring that residents in South Florida have access to the finest cardiac care available.

The new cardiologists joining My Cardiologist are:



Dr. Celso De La Cruz : A seasoned non-invasive cardiologist with a focus on preventive cardiology experienced in managing coronary artery disease, heart failure, valvular disease, and arrhythmias.

Dr. Jonathan Greenblatt : A highly trained noninvasive cardiologist with expertise in hypertension management, cardiovascular imaging, and preventive cardiology.

Dr. Bishoy Hanna : A respected cardiac electrophysiologist renowned for his expertise in managing patients with heart rhythm disorders.

Dr. Harold Rivner : A cardiac electrophysiologist offering innovative treatments and ablation techniques for various heart conditions.

Dr. Bharath G. Rathakrishnan: A board-certified cardiologist specializing in interventional and structural cardiology.



In addition, Dr. Phillip Erwin recently joined My Cardiologist the beginning of this year to further strengthening the expertise available to patients at our Boca Raton location.



“This significant expansion of the My Cardiologist team underscores the organization's commitment to providing top-notch cardiovascular care to our patients," said Dr. Harry Aldrich, President of My Cardiologist. "Their collective experience and dedication to cardiovascular health align perfectly with our mission to offer comprehensive heart care. We look forward to the positive impact they will have on our patients' lives."



These distinguished cardiologists will be available to see patients at multiple My Cardiologist locations. Dr. Celso De La Cruz will be based in Boca Raton, Dr. Bishoy Hanna in South Miami, and the remaining doctors will see patients at our Aventura, FL, and Miami Beach, FL locations. With this expanded team, My Cardiologist reaffirms its commitment to delivering exceptional cardiovascular care to the communities it serves.



About My Cardiologist:

My Cardiologist is a premier provider of cardiovascular care in South Florida. With a focus on excellence, wellness, and prevention, the practice offers comprehensive cardiac services to patients, including specialized diagnostic testing and treatments. Comprised of a team of highly skilled physicians, My Cardiologist is committed to delivering exceptional patient care through personalized attention and state-of-the-art technology.



To schedule an appointment at any of our practices, please visit our locations page. For further inquiries, you can also reach us at:



Tel: 305-666-4633

Email: info@mycardiologist.com





Press Contact: 954.909.5948 info@jdocadvertising.com