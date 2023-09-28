Global Ethical Food Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Industry Forecast

Ethical Food Global Market Report 2023

The market size of the ethical food is expected to grow from $179.85 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.0%.” — The Business Research Company

The 'Ethical Food Global Market Report 2023,' published by The Business Research Company, serves as a comprehensive source of information covering all aspects of the ethical food market. According to TBRC's market forecast, the ethical food market is projected to reach a size of $179.85 billion by 2027, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%.

The growth of the ethical food market can be attributed to the increasing concern for environmental sustainability. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the ethical food market in terms of market share. Key players in the market include Bimbo Group, Illy, Ingredion, Kellogg’s, Mars Incorporated, PepsiCo., and Starbucks.

A notable trend in the ethical food market is the adoption of sustainable packaging by ethical food manufacturers and producers. Companies engaged in organic food production are increasingly focusing on sustainable packaging to reduce plastic usage and promote environmental friendliness.

• By Type: Organic And Natural, Fairtrade, Free Range Animal Welfare Friendly, Environmentally Responsible And Sustainably Produced, Other Types

• By Process: Processed, Unprocessed

• By Mode Of Distribution: Online, Offline

• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Ethical or sustainable food production entails processes and systems that prioritize non-pollution, economic efficiency, conservation of non-renewable natural resources and energy, worker, consumer, and community safety, and a commitment to meeting the needs of future generations. It involves a method of food production that places significant importance on people (including small farmers, producer co-operatives, and large estates), the environment (with a focus on sustainability), and animal welfare and rights.

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

