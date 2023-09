Senate Bill 621 Printer's Number 1115

PENNSYLVANIA, September 27 - Memorial Highway; and designating a bridge, identified as

Bridge Key 33758, carrying Pennsylvania Route 427 over Sugar

Creek in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County, as the Staff

Sergeant Richard James Mulholland Memorial Bridge.;

DESIGNATING A BRIDGE, IDENTIFIED AS BRIDGE KEY 8537, CARRYING

PENNSYLVANIA ROUTE 869 OVER A TRIBUTARY OF THE LITTLE

CONEMAUGH RIVER IN JACKSON TOWNSHIP, CAMBRIA COUNTY, AS THE

SERGEANT VANCE STEPHAN KESLAR MEMORIAL BRIDGE; DESIGNATING A

BRIDGE, IDENTIFIED AS BRIDGE KEY 8392, CARRYING PENNSYLVANIA

ROUTE 53 OVER BRUEBAKER RUN IN DEAN TOWNSHIP, CAMBRIA COUNTY,

AS THE U.S. ARMY TECHNICAL SERGEANT JOSEPH F. JOHNSTON

MEMORIAL BRIDGE; DESIGNATING A BRIDGE, IDENTIFIED AS BRIDGE

KEY 43267, ON THAT PORTION OF STATE ROUTE 3041, ALSO KNOWN AS

DISHONG MOUNTAIN ROAD, OVER U.S. ROUTE 22 IN JACKSON

TOWNSHIP, CAMBRIA COUNTY, AS THE TECHNICAL SERGEANT MIKE

CAPELLI MEMORIAL BRIDGE; DESIGNATING A BRIDGE, IDENTIFIED AS

BRIDGE KEY 45701, CARRYING PENNSYLVANIA ROUTE 403 OVER THE

CONEMAUGH RIVER BETWEEN JOHNSTOWN CITY AND WEST TAYLOR

TOWNSHIP, CAMBRIA COUNTY, AS THE CAPTAIN RAYMOND W. CALLAHAN,

JR., MEMORIAL BRIDGE; DESIGNATING A BRIDGE, IDENTIFIED AS

BRIDGE KEY 8569, CARRYING STATE ROUTE 1021 OVER GLENDALE LAKE

IN WHITE TOWNSHIP, CAMBRIA COUNTY, AS THE CPL REID REX ROSS 3

BT 26 MARINE REG. MEMORIAL BRIDGE; DESIGNATING A BRIDGE,

IDENTIFIED AS BRIDGE KEY 56008, CARRYING PENNSYLVANIA ROUTE

403 OVER STONYCREEK RIVER IN JOHNSTOWN CITY, CAMBRIA COUNTY,

AS THE SGT. JOHN C. ALAIMO MEMORIAL BRIDGE; DESIGNATING A

BRIDGE, IDENTIFIED AS BRIDGE KEY 8444, CARRYING US ROUTE 219

OVER PENNSYLVANIA ROUTE 56, ALSO KNOWN AS SCALP AVENUE, IN

RICHLAND TOWNSHIP, CAMBRIA COUNTY, AS THE PFC STANLEY ALBERT

STYS MEMORIAL BRIDGE; DESIGNATING A BRIDGE, IDENTIFIED AS

BRIDGE KEY 8547, LOCATED ON STATE ROUTE 1002, ALSO KNOWN AS

FRIEND LEA ROAD, OVER U.S. ROUTE 219 IN CAMBRIA TOWNSHIP,

CAMBRIA COUNTY, AS THE PFC CYRIL T. YECKLEY MEMORIAL BRIDGE;

DESIGNATING A BRIDGE, IDENTIFIED AS BRIDGE KEY 8654, CARRYING

STATE ROUTE 3035 OVER THE LITTLE CONEMAUGH RIVER IN EAST

TAYLOR TOWNSHIP, CAMBRIA COUNTY, AS THE EAST TAYLOR TOWNSHIP

VETERANS MEMORIAL BRIDGE; DESIGNATING A BRIDGE, IDENTIFIED AS

BRIDGE KEY 43558, CARRYING U.S. ROUTE 22 OVER A TRIBUTARY OF

HINCKSTON RUN IN JACKSON TOWNSHIP, CAMBRIA COUNTY, AS THE

OFFICER MATTHEW KRUPA MEMORIAL BRIDGE; DESIGNATING A BRIDGE,

IDENTIFIED AS BRIDGE KEY 55994, CARRYING STATE ROUTE 4002

OVER CALIFORNIA RUN IN CAMBRIA TOWNSHIP, CAMBRIA COUNTY, AS

THE SENIOR CHIEF STANLEY "STUSH" KUBAT, JR., MEMORIAL BRIDGE;

DESIGNATING A BRIDGE, IDENTIFIED AS BRIDGE KEY 46706,

CARRYING STATE ROUTE 4001, ALSO KNOWN AS IVERSON ROAD, OVER

STEVENS RUN IN BLACKLICK TOWNSHIP, CAMBRIA COUNTY, AS THE PVT

DONALD D. MARSH MEMORIAL BRIDGE; DESIGNATING A BRIDGE,

IDENTIFIED AS BRIDGE KEY 19716, CARRYING STATE ROUTE 2019

OVER MAHONING CREEK IN BELL TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY, AS

THE SP4 MICHAEL RAYMOND ISHMAN MEMORIAL BRIDGE; DESIGNATING A

BRIDGE, IDENTIFIED AS BRIDGE KEY 5550, CARRYING WOODBURY PIKE

(PENNSYLVANIA ROUTE 36) OVER HALTER CREEK, SPANNING BLAIR AND

FREEDOM TOWNSHIPS, BLAIR COUNTY, AS THE PVT. WILLIAM E. GREEN

MEMORIAL BRIDGE; DESIGNATING A BRIDGE, IDENTIFIED AS BRIDGE

KEY 41606, CARRYING STATE ROUTE 3011, ALSO KNOWN AS BRANCH

ROAD, OVER SPRING CREEK IN COLLEGE TOWNSHIP, CENTRE COUNTY,

AS THE PETTY OFFICER JOHN W. COBLE MEMORIAL BRIDGE;

DESIGNATING A BRIDGE, IDENTIFIED AS BRIDGE KEY 46159,

CARRYING PENNSYLVANIA ROUTE 36 ON CHARGER HIGHWAY, BLAIR

TOWNSHIP, BLAIR COUNTY, AS THE MARINE LANCE CORPORAL RALPH

20230SB0621PN1115 - 2 -

<--

<--

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30

31

32

33

34

35

36

37

38

39

40

41

42

43

44

45

46

47

48

49

50

51

52

53

54

55

56

57

58

59

60