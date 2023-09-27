Senate Bill 694 Printer's Number 1114

PENNSYLVANIA, September 27 - HOUSE AMENDED

PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 722

PRINTER'S NO. 1114

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

694

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY FARRY AND BROWN, MAY 8, 2023

AS REPORTED FROM COMMITTEE ON AGRICULTURE AND RURAL AFFAIRS,

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES, AS AMENDED, SEPTEMBER 27, 2023

AN ACT

Amending Title 3 (Agriculture) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes, in fireworks, further providing for definitions

and, for sales locations AND FOR ATTORNEY GENERAL.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The definition of "NFPA 1124" in section 1101 of

Title 3 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, added July

11, 2022 (P.L.762, No.74), is amended to read:

§ 1101. Definitions.

The following words and phrases when used in this chapter

shall have the meanings given to them in this section unless the

context clearly indicates otherwise:

* * *

["NFPA 1124." The National Fire Protection Association

Standard 1124, Code for the Manufacture, Transportation, Storage

and Retail Sales of Fireworks and Pyrotechnic Articles, 2006

edition.]

* * *

