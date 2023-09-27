Senate Bill 694 Printer's Number 1114
PENNSYLVANIA, September 27 - HOUSE AMENDED
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
694
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY FARRY AND BROWN, MAY 8, 2023
AS REPORTED FROM COMMITTEE ON AGRICULTURE AND RURAL AFFAIRS,
HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES, AS AMENDED, SEPTEMBER 27, 2023
AN ACT
Amending Title 3 (Agriculture) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes, in fireworks, further providing for definitions
and, for sales locations AND FOR ATTORNEY GENERAL.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The definition of "NFPA 1124" in section 1101 of
Title 3 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, added July
11, 2022 (P.L.762, No.74), is amended to read:
§ 1101. Definitions.
The following words and phrases when used in this chapter
shall have the meanings given to them in this section unless the
context clearly indicates otherwise:
* * *
["NFPA 1124." The National Fire Protection Association
Standard 1124, Code for the Manufacture, Transportation, Storage
and Retail Sales of Fireworks and Pyrotechnic Articles, 2006
edition.]
* * *
