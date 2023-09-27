Submit Release
Senate Bill 800 Printer's Number 1116

PENNSYLVANIA, September 27 - acquiring agency proves that the loss could have reasonably been

prevented by a relocation of the farm operation or by taking

steps and adopting procedures that a reasonably prudent person

would take and adopt in preserving the goodwill.

(c) Leaseback agreement.--If the acquiring agency and the

owner enter into a leaseback agreement, the following shall

apply:

(1) No additional goodwill shall accrue during the

lease.

(2) The entering of a leaseback agreement shall not be a

factor in determining goodwill, and any liability for

goodwill shall be established and paid at the time of

acquisition of the property by eminent domain or subsequent

to notice that the property may be taken by eminent domain.

(d) Use of State tax returns.--

(1) If the owner of a farm operation and the acquiring

agency do not agree on the value of goodwill, the owner shall

make available to the board of viewers or court, and the

board of viewers or court shall, upon terms and conditions

that will preserve confidentiality, make available to the

acquiring agency the State tax returns of the farm operation.

The acquiring agency shall review the State tax returns

solely for the purpose of determining the amount of

compensation under this section.

(2) Nothing in this section shall be construed to affect

any right a party may otherwise have to discovery or to

require the production of documents, papers, books and

accounts.

(e) Definition.--As used in this section, the term

"goodwill" means the benefits that accrue to a farm operation as

