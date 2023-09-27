Senate Bill 800 Printer's Number 1116
PENNSYLVANIA, September 27 - acquiring agency proves that the loss could have reasonably been
prevented by a relocation of the farm operation or by taking
steps and adopting procedures that a reasonably prudent person
would take and adopt in preserving the goodwill.
(c) Leaseback agreement.--If the acquiring agency and the
owner enter into a leaseback agreement, the following shall
apply:
(1) No additional goodwill shall accrue during the
lease.
(2) The entering of a leaseback agreement shall not be a
factor in determining goodwill, and any liability for
goodwill shall be established and paid at the time of
acquisition of the property by eminent domain or subsequent
to notice that the property may be taken by eminent domain.
(d) Use of State tax returns.--
(1) If the owner of a farm operation and the acquiring
agency do not agree on the value of goodwill, the owner shall
make available to the board of viewers or court, and the
board of viewers or court shall, upon terms and conditions
that will preserve confidentiality, make available to the
acquiring agency the State tax returns of the farm operation.
The acquiring agency shall review the State tax returns
solely for the purpose of determining the amount of
compensation under this section.
(2) Nothing in this section shall be construed to affect
any right a party may otherwise have to discovery or to
require the production of documents, papers, books and
accounts.
(e) Definition.--As used in this section, the term
"goodwill" means the benefits that accrue to a farm operation as
