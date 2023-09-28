Europe Biodiesel Market Overview, Share, Size, Growth Drivers and Competitive Analysis 2023-2028

The increasing attention to environmental sustainability and renewable energy serves as a pivotal factor driving the market growth of biodiesel in Europe.

How Big is the Europe Biodiesel Market?

The Europe biodiesel market size reached US$ 12.2 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 17.3 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% during 2023-2028.

What is Biodiesel?

Biodiesel is a renewable fuel made from organic materials like vegetable oils, animal fats, or recycled cooking grease. It serves as an alternative to petroleum-based diesel fuel and can be used in diesel engines without requiring any modifications. Characterized by its reduced emissions of greenhouse gases and other pollutants, biodiesel is often blended with traditional diesel fuel to mitigate environmental impact. It exhibits high lubricity, providing added protection to engine parts, and can operate under extreme temperature conditions. Moreover, biodiesel is biodegradable and non-toxic, making it safer for the environment compared to its fossil-fuel counterparts. Notably, it is available in various grades, including B20 (20% biodiesel and 80% petroleum diesel) and B100 (100% biodiesel), offering flexibility in usage. In summary, biodiesel presents a sustainable and versatile fuel option that not only serves to diversify energy sources but also contributes to environmental conservation efforts.

European Biodiesel Market Trends:

The increasing attention to environmental sustainability and renewable energy serves as a pivotal factor driving the market growth of biodiesel in Europe. Alongside this, advancements in renewable fuel technologies and an enhanced focus on reducing carbon emissions are further fueling the market. Moreover, the modern emphasis on sustainable transportation, which frequently incorporates alternative fuels, amplifies the necessity for biodiesel. In conjunction with this, the expanding agricultural sector in Europe, with its capability to provide raw materials like rapeseed oil for biodiesel production, is also bolstering market growth. The growth of e-commerce and digital platforms enables manufacturers and suppliers to access new consumer bases, enhancing growth opportunities. Additional factors, such as rising disposable income, diverse applications in the automotive and aviation sectors, and the emergence of specialized fueling stations and online platforms focusing on green energy, cumulatively contribute to the expanding market for biodiesel in Europe.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the Europe biodiesel market based on feedstock, application, type, production technology and country.

Breakup by Feedstock:

• Vegetable Oils

• Animal Fats

• Others

Breakup by Application:

• Fuel

• Power Generation

• Others

Breakup by Type:

• B100

• B20

• B10

• B5

Breakup by Production Technology:

• Conventional Alcohol Trans-esterification

• Pyrolysis

• Hydro Heating

Breakup by Country:

• Germany

• France

• United Kingdom

• Italy

• Spain

• Others

