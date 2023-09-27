The Liberal Democrats should learn from the coalition's constitutional reform failures

If proportional representation is a red line, then process will be key

Proportional representation remains a priority for the Lib Dems. But, as the 2011 AV referendum showed, attempting to reform the UK’s voting system is far from easy. Resoundingly defeated, pro-AV campaigners blamed the option put the people, the timing of the vote, and how difficult it was to “sell a solution when the British people don't see a problem.” 1 Stratton A, AV referendum: Yes campaign handed thumping defeat | Alternative vote, The Guardian, 7 May 2011, www.theguardian.com/politics/2011/may/06/av-over-yes-campaign-routed

So if the introduction of proportional representation is a Lib Dem red line, then the party needs to work out now how it would secure the political commitment to change, and the process for achieving it. A key question would be what system would replace first past the post; there are many different options including the additional member system used in Scotland and Wales, single transferable vote used in Northern Ireland, or party list formerly used for European Parliament elections – and proponents of electoral reform are deeply divided on the right course of action. A process will be needed to choose a preferred option – rather than settling on a solution in behind-closed-door party negotiations.

Reformers would also need to ensure that any change commanded public support and widespread legitimacy – such as through a citizens’ assembly or referendum – especially if it were only included in the minority party’s manifesto. Without public endorsement and political commitment, any change to the system could prove short-lived – the recent switch to first past the post, from a supplementary vote system, for mayoral elections shows how easily a governing party can switch electoral systems otherwise.

Changing the voting system would also have significant implications for the operation of government, parliament, and the union. The Lib Dems should consider – and set out – what reforms to the process of government formation, decision making and the operation of parliament would be needed to deliver the potential benefits of a more proportional voting system.

There are ways to strengthen the constitution without a single written document

Another flagship Liberal Democrat policy is the introduction of a written constitution – but in the context of the economic challenges and crises in public services facing the country, such a huge task would consume political capital and governing capacity, when the public will likely have more pressing concerns. But the constitution can be strengthened and clarified – with our Review of the UK Constitution setting out detailed proposals.

We recommend creating a category of constitutional acts which require additional scrutiny and have additional protection, the creation of a new constitutional body – a Parliamentary Committee on the Constitution – to express an authoritative view on the constitution and challenge actors that seek to circumvent it, and measures strengthening constitutional guidance to bring great clarity to the rules. These proposals, while falling short of a written constitution, would give additional protection to the devolution settlement and stabilise relations between the four governments of the UK. They are also eminently more achievable in the short term, and could lay essential groundwork for more radical reform in the future.

After the next general election, the Liberal Democrats may yet be presented with a chance to shape the policies – and priorities – of the next government, and these are opportunities that rarely come around. So if the party wants to achieve lasting constitutional change, then now is the time to plan for how – and how quickly – that can be achieved, learning lessons from the past.