Industrial and Commercial LED Lighting Market is Projected to Reach $172.95 Billion by 2030 | Growing at a CAGR of 18.1%

Industrial and Commercial LED Lighting Market

Industrial & Commercial Led Lighting Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

Asia Pacific is the leading region and captures the highest market share due to the increase in adoption of smart devices. ” — Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research published a report on the Industrial & Commercial Led Lighting Market by Product Type (LED Lamps, LED Fixture), by Application (Commercial, Outdoor, Industrial) and Region: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031.

The global industrial and commercial LED lighting market size was valued at $29.90 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $172.95 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 18.1% from 2021 to 2030.

A light-emitting diode (LED) is a semiconductor light source that converts electrical energy directly into light energy. The output ranges from blue violet (about 400 nanometer (nm)) to red (about 700 nm). Some LEDs are called infrared emitting diodes (IRED) or emitting infrared (IR) energy, which is greater than or equal to 830 nm. An LED consists of two elements of processed material called N-type semiconductors and P-type semiconductors, which are placed in direct contact to forms a region called P-N junction.

The industrial and commercial LED lighting market share possesses high potential. This is attributed to the fact that in the current business scenario, there is increase in demand for industrial and commercial LED lighting, particularly in developing regions. Moreover, companies in this industry are adopting various innovative techniques to provide customers with advanced and innovative product offerings.

The research report presents a complete judgment of the industrial and commercial LED lighting market trends, growth factors, consumption, production volume, CAGR value, attentive opinions, profit margin, price, and industry-validated market data. Also, these research report provides accurate economic, global, and country-level predictions and analysis, size and share analysis, market dynamics, segmental analysis, top investment pockets, competition landscape, market drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Competitive Analysis:

The industrial and commercial LED lighting industry key market players adopt various strategies such as product launch, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.

Some of the major key players of the global industrial and commercial LED lighting market include,

Eaton Corporation Plc.

Cree Inc.

Deco Enterprises, Inc.

Dialight Plc.

Osram Licht Ag

General Electric Company

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Toshiba Corporation

Zumtobel Group Ag

Syska

Top Impacting Factors:

The notable factors positively affecting the global industrial and commercial LED lighting market include increase in demand for cost-effective and energy-saving LED lighting, rise in government initiatives toward LED adoption, and surge in need to replace traditional lighting system. However, high initial cost of LED lighting system and voltage sensitivity & temperature dependency are expected to hinder the market growth.

Research Methodology:

The research uses both primary and secondary research to assemble data on the various facets of the international industrial and commercial LED lighting market. Using interviews or surveys, primary market research has been used to collect highly authenticated data from direct sources, such as consumers in a particular market. Secondary market research is a method for gathering information from previously released data that has been produced by international organizations, business groups, government and research institutions, and so on.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

1) The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

2) This study comprises an analytical depiction of the market size along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

3) Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

4) Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and the industrial and commercial LED lighting market share of key vendors.

5) The report includes major industrial and commercial LED lighting suppliers along with the company overview, business segments, product portfolio, and key strategic moves and development in the market.

