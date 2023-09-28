Global Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, And Growth Forecast

Breast Cancer Diagnostics Global Market Report 2023 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 'Breast Cancer Diagnostics Global Market Report 2023,' published by The Business Research Company, provides an extensive source of insights, encompassing every aspect of the breast cancer diagnostics market. According to TBRC's market forecast, the breast cancer diagnostics market is set to achieve a substantial market size of $5.86 billion by 2027, reflecting a notable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%.

The growth of the breast cancer diagnostics market is primarily attributed to the increasing incidence of breast cancer cases. Notably, the North America region is expected to dominate the breast cancer diagnostics market. Prominent industry players shaping breast cancer diagnostics market landscape include Abbott Laboratories, Myriad Genetics Inc., Hologic Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, and GE Healthcare.

Trending Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market Trend

A significant trend in the breast cancer diagnostics market is the continuous technological advancement. The market has witnessed the development of several innovative techniques applicable to the diagnosis and treatment of breast cancer. One noteworthy example is 3D mammography, also known as breast tomosynthesis, which captures images of the breast from multiple angles and transforms them into a 3-D model, enhancing diagnostic precision.

Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market Segments

• By Type: Imaging, Biopsy, Genomic Tests, Blood Tests, Other Types

• By Technology: Fluorescent In Situ Hybridization (FISH), Comparative Genomic Hybridization (CGH), Immunohistochemical (IHC), Other Technologies

• By Cancer Type: BRCA Breast Cancer, ER & PR Breast Cancer, HER 2 Breast Cancer, EGFR Mutation Test Breast Cancer, Other Cancer Types

• By Diagnostic Type: Ionizing Breast Imaging Technologies, Non-ionizing Imaging Technologies

• By End Users: Hospitals and Clinics, Cancer Research Centers, Diagnostic Laboratories, Ambulatory Surgical Centers

• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Breast cancer is characterized by the uncontrolled growth of cells in the breast, resulting in the formation of lumps. Breast cancer diagnostic devices play a crucial role in detecting cancerous conditions in the breasts.

