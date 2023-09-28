Global Pediatric Vaccine Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Pediatric Vaccine Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2027

The Business Research Company’s Pediatric Vaccine Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2023-2027

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Pediatric Vaccine Market to reach $65.01 billion by 2027, with an 11.1% CAGR, as per TBRC's 2023 report."

"Pediatric vaccine market grows with rising childhood chronic diseases, increasing immunization demand. North America leads. Key players: GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer, Sanofi, Merck, Indian Immunologicals, AstraZeneca, CSL, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma, Serum Institute of India, Panacea Biotec, Zydus Cadila, BIO-MED, Squibb, Novartis."

Pediatric Vaccine Market Segments

• By Vaccine Type: Monovalent, Multivalent

• By Technology: Live Attenuated, Inactivated, Toxoid, Conjugate, Other Technologies

• By Application: Infectious Disease, Allergy, Cancer

• By Geography: The global pediatric vaccine market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Pediatric vaccines refer to medications that are typically given to children as a form of protection against serious, frequently fatal diseases. They get the children’s body ready to battle the disease more quickly and successfully by boosting its natural defences.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Pediatric Vaccine Market Trends And Strategies

4. Pediatric Vaccine Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

