Parking Lots And Garages Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company’s Parking Lots And Garages Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2023-2027
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Parking lots and garages market to reach $100.69 billion by 2027, with a 1.6% CAGR, as per TBRC's Parking Lots And Garages Global Market Report 2023."
"Parking lots and garages market grows due to increased vehicle use in developing economies causing parking scarcity. North America leads. Key players: SP Plus, LAZ Parking, ABM Industries, Ace Parking Management, Diamond Parking, Lanier Parking, TPS Parking, Impark, Indigo, Park24, Wilson Parking."
Parking Lots And Garages Market Segments
• By Type: Airport Parking And Garages, Events And Venues (Stadiums For Sporting Events), Healthcare Parking, Hospitality Parking, Municipal Parking, Office Parking, University Parking, Retails Parking, Residential Parking
• By Site: Off Street, On Street
• By Technology: Smart Parking using IoT, Automation
• By Geography: The global parking lots and garages market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Parking lots refer to those agencies that provide areas for the temporary parking of automobiles against parking charges for a specified period of time. Parking garages refers to those agencies that run and operate secure establishments where people can park their motor vehicles against fee charged on a time basis.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Parking Lots And Garages Market Trends And Strategies
4. Parking Lots And Garages Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Parking Lots And Garages Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
