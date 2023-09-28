Automotive Exhaust Systems Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

The Automotive Exhaust Systems market, per TBRC’s report, will reach $55.17 billion in 2027 with a 7.5% CAGR.

The automotive exhaust systems market's growth is driven by rising auto production. Asia-Pacific is set to lead with major players like Benteler, Continental, Eberspacher, Faurecia, Sango, Sejong, Tenneco, Yutaka Giken, Calsonic Kansei, DENSO, Eminox, European Exhaust, FennoSteel, Futaba Industrial, and Grand Rock.

Automotive Exhaust Systems Market Segments
• By Technology: Diesel Oxidation Catalyst (DOC), Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF), Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR), Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR), Gasoline Particulate Filter (GPF), Other Technologies
• By Vehicle Type: Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicle, Truck and Bus
• By Geography: The global automotive exhaust systems market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The automotive exhaust systems refer to a system that collects and exhaust gases from a vehicle by removing harmful substances. It also reduces the level of noise and discharges filtered exhaust away from the occupants of the vehicle. Performance exhaust systems help to maintain optimal air levels inside the vehicle's engine. These optimal levels then decrease the need for the engine to consume extra fuel to compensate for dirty air levels.

