Global Car Pooling Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers Global Forecast, Trends, And Top Players

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 'Car Pooling Global Market Report 2023,' published by The Business Research Company, offers a comprehensive source of insights, encompassing every aspect of the car pooling market. According to TBRC's market forecast, the car pooling market is poised to achieve substantial growth, with a projected market size of $15.10 billion by 2027, reflecting an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.9%.

The car sharing market growth is primarily attributed to government initiatives aimed at reducing carbon emissions. Notably, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the car pooling market. Key industry players shaping this landscape include Didi Chuxing, Dida Chuxing, Uber, Via Transportation, Lyft Line, Waze Carpool, Zimride, Carma, and Scoop Technologies.

Trending Car Pooling Market Trend

A significant trend in the car pooling market is the increasing involvement of automobile manufacturers in mobility services to meet the growing demand for car-pooling services.

Car Pooling Market Segments

• By Type: Online Carpooling Platforms, App-based Carpooling

• By Application: Businesses, Individuals, Schools, Other Applications

• By Car Type: Economy, Executive, Luxury

• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Carpooling, also known as 'shared mobility,' represents one of the most technologically advanced transportation systems that enables users to book short-distance rides as needed. Booking cars through online carpooling platforms and app-based carpooling helps reduce the number of vehicles on the road, lower carbon emissions, and contribute to environmental preservation.

Car Pooling Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Car Pooling Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on market size, drivers and trends, major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The car pooling market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

