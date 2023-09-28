Noninvasive Prenatal Testing Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company’s Noninvasive Prenatal Testing Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2023-2027
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Lung cancer drugs market to reach $8.36 billion by 2027, with a 14.7% CAGR, as per TBRC's Lung Cancer Drugs Global Market Report 2023."
"Lung cancer drugs market growth linked to higher Down syndrome risk in older women. North America leads. Key players: F.Hoffmann-La Roche, Illumina, Laboratory Corporation of America, Natera, PerkinElmer, Quest Diagnostics, Agilent Technologies, BGI Diagnosis, Berry Genomics, LifeCodexx, Myriad Genetics."
Noninvasive Prenatal Testing Market Segments
• By Type: Consumables, Instruments
• By End User: Hospital, Diagnostic Labs
• By Instruments: NGS Systems, PCR Instruments, Microarrays, Ultrasound Devices, Others(Centrifuges, UV Systems, Incubators, Microscopes)
• By Consumables: Assay Kits &Reagents, Disposables
• By Application: Trisomy, Microdeletion, Genetics, Rh factor
• By Geography: The global noninvasive prenatal testing market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2492&type=smp
Non-invasive prenatal testing is a test in which blood from the mother is drawn and tested for possible abnormalities in the patient. Non-invasive prenatal testing kits and equipment are used to diagnose genetic abnormalities, mainly chromosome defects, in fetuses in the first trimester of pregnancy.
Read More On The Noninvasive Prenatal Testing Global Market Report At:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/non-invasive-prenatal-testing-global-market-report
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Noninvasive Prenatal Testing Market Trends And Strategies
4. Noninvasive Prenatal Testing Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:
Hormonal Contraceptives Global Market Report 2023
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/hormonal-contraceptives-global-market-report
Molecular Diagnostics Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2023
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/molecular-diagnostics-devices-and-equipment-global-market-report
Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2023
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/point-of-care-diagnostics-devices-and-equipment-global-market-report
Contact Information
The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/
Europe: +44 207 1930 708
Asia: +91 8897263534
Americas: +1 315 623 0293
Email: info@tbrc.info
Check out our:
LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company
Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ
Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/
Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/
Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model
Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 20 7193 0708
info@tbrc.info
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC