PHILIPPINES, September 28 - Press Release

September 28, 2023 Easier payment of taxes measure ratified, expected to support economic growth--Gatchalian A reconciled version of the proposed Ease of Paying Taxes Act has been ratified by the Senate, putting the measure an inch away from getting enacted into law, Senator Win Gatchalian said. "This is an important measure that would support our goal of sustaining economic growth as the taxes are the government's main source of revenue for critical projects and programs. Sa kauna-unahang pagkakataon, magkakaroon na tayo ng isang batas na tutugon sa komplikadong pagbabayad ng buwis at magpapabilis ng proseso habang hinihikayat natin ang mga taxpayer na tuparin ang kanilang obligasyon," said Gatchalian, author of the proposed measure. The ratification followed a bicameral conference committee meeting with both members of the Senate and House of Representatives agreeing to use the Senate version as the working draft of the reconciled bill. Among the salient features of the bill is a provision that exempts overseas Filipino workers from filing income tax returns, said Gatchalian, chair of the Senate Committee on Ways and Means. The measure sets additional categories of taxpayers namely the micro, small, and medium taxpayers. Penalties incurred by micro and small taxpayers will also be reduced. In addition, the measure allows the filing of returns and payment of taxes electronically or manually with any authorized agent bank, or revenue district office through a revenue collection officer or authorized tax software provider. The same method will be applied in the registration of taxpayers without the need to pay for the P500 annual registration fee, Gatchalian said. The measure, the senator added, sets the period for processing tax refunds to 180 days from the date of submission of complete documents. It further provides for the recovery of output VAT paid on uncollected receivables, implementation of audit risk assessment in the processing of VAT claims, and would require only the VAT invoice as proof of transaction. Panukalang batas para sa mas madaling pagbabayad ng buwis niratipikahan na --Gatchalian Niratipikahan na ng Senado ang panukalang 'Ease of Paying Taxes Act.' "Ito ay isang mahalagang hakbang na susuporta sa aming layunin na mapanatili ang paglago ng ekonomiya dahil ang buwis ang pangunahing pinagmumulan ng kita ng pamahalaan para sa mga mahahalagang proyekto at programa. Sa kauna-unahang pagkakataon, magkakaroon na tayo ng isang batas na tutugon sa komplikadong pagbabayad ng buwis at magpapabilis ng proseso habang hinihikayat natin ang mga taxpayer na tuparin ang kanilang obligasyon," sabi ni Senador Win Gatchalian, may-akda ng panukala. Ang ratipikasyon ay kasunod ng bicameral conference committee meeting kung saan ang mga miyembro ng Senado at House of Representatives ay sumang-ayon na gamitin ang bersyon ng Senado bilang syang gagamiting reconciled bill. Kabilang sa mga mahahalagang probisyon ng panukalang batas ay ang pag-exempt sa mga overseas Filipino worker na maghain ng income tax returns, ani Gatchalian, chairman ng Senate Committee on Ways and Means. Ang panukala ay nagtatakda ng mga karagdagang kategorya ng taxpayers katulad ng micro, small, at medium taxpayers. Ang mga parusa na ipapataw sa mga tinaguriang micro at small taxpayers ay mababawasan din. Sa ilalim ng panukalang batas, pinapayagan ang paghahain ng tax returns at pagbabayad ng mga buwis sa electronic na paraan o mano-mano sa alinmang awtorisadong bangko, o opisina ng revenue district office sa pamamagitan ng isang revenue collection officer o sinumang otorisadong tax software provider. Maaari ring gamitin ang parehong pamaraan sa registration ng taxpayers nang hindi na kailangang magbayad ng P500 para sa taunang bayad sa pagpaparehistro, sabi ni Gatchalian. Dagdag ng senador, ang panukala ay nagtatakda ng panahon para sa pagproseso ng tax refunds sa 180 araw mula sa petsa kung kailan naisumite ang kumpletong mga dokumento. Ang panukala ay nagmamandato rin ng recovery ng output VAT na binayaran sa timatawag na uncollected receivables, pagpapatupad ng audit risk assessment sa pagpoproseso ng VAT claims, at mangangailangan lamang ng VAT invoice sa mga taxpayer bilang proof of transaction.