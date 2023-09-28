PHILIPPINES, September 28 - Press Release

September 28, 2023 Robin Bill Excludes Economic Sabotage, Offenses vs Minors, from Indeterminate Sentence Law To make sure the principle of rehabilitating offenders is not abused, Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla seeks to exclude offenses - such as economic sabotage and offenses against minors - from the Indeterminate Sentence Law. In Senate Bill 2453, Padilla noted that while the fundamental principle of the Indeterminate Sentence Law is to rehabilitate offenders, certain crimes are severe and serious enough to be excluded. Padilla's bill seeks to amend Act No. 4103, the Indeterminate Sentence Law. It seeks to exclude from the coverage those convicted of economic sabotage and crimes against minors such as kidnapping (except by a parent), criminal sexual conduct, solicitation to engage in sexual conduct, sexual performance, and practice of prostitution, any conduct that by its nature a sexual offense, production or distribution of child pornography, child trafficking, and use of children in drug trafficking. "More so, if an individual is subject to imprisonment penalties according to specific laws unless there are exceptions, the court must mandate that the accused serve a minimum sentence, which cannot be shorter than the statutory minimum for the offense, and a maximum sentence that does not surpass the legal maximum," he said. Under the bill, the Board of Pardons and Parole shall look into the physical, mental and moral records of prisoners who shall be eligible for parole. Economic Sabotage, Offenses vs Minors, Hindi na Kasama sa Indeterminate Sentence Law sa Bill ni Robin Para tiyakin na hindi maaabuso ang prinsipyo ng rehabilitasyon ng mga criminal offender, naghain ng panukalang batas si Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla na hindi ibukod ang ilang krimen - kasama ang economic sabotage at offenses against minors - sa Indeterminate Sentence Law. Sa Senate Bill 2453, ipinunto ni Padilla na bagama't layunin ng Indeterminate Sentence Law ang rehabilitasyon, may mga krimen na hindi pwedeng isama dahil sa kalubhaan nito. Layunin ng panukalang batas na amyendahan ang Act No. 4103, o ang Indeterminate Sentence Law. Kabilang sa mga ibubukod sa Indeterminate Sentence Law ang mga hinatulan ng economic sabotage and crimes against minors tulad ng kidnapping (maliban kung ginawa ng magulang), criminal sexual conduct, solicitation to engage in sexual conduct, sexual performance, and practice of prostitution, pag-uugali na sexual offense, paggawa ng child pornography, child trafficking, at paggamit ng bata sa drug trafficking. "More so, if an individual is subject to imprisonment penalties according to specific laws unless there are exceptions, the court must mandate that the accused serve a minimum sentence, which cannot be shorter than the statutory minimum for the offense, and a maximum sentence that does not surpass the legal maximum," ani Padilla. Sa panukalang batas, ang Board of Pardons and Parole ang susuri sa physical, mental at moral records ng preso na eligible for parole.