SI REAFFIRMS COMMITMENT TO UN PRINCIPLES

Solomon Islands reaffirms its commitment to the principles of the United Nations for a world of peace with shared prosperity, progress with partnership, and a sustainable future with dignity and liberty.

Prime Minister Hon. Manasseh Sogavare MP resonated this while addressing the 78th United Nations General Assembly in New York on Friday last week.

Deliberating on this year’s theme: “Rebuilding trust and reigniting global solidarity: accelerating action on the 2030 agenda and its sustainable development goals towards peace, prosperity, progress and sustainability for all”, Prime Minister Sogavare said given our current state of world affairs, the theme resonates well with Solomon Islands.

The Prime Minister emphasised, with the pledge to save our planet, eradicate poverty and address climate crisis and the adoption of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals in our bid to ensure that “no one is left behind”, the health of our planet continues to decline and poverty has increased.

Honourable Sogavare said the world is presented with a runaway climate crisis that threatens our very existence and questions our resolve.

He added that these multiple predicaments coupled with the toxic mix of geo-political power posturing, conflicts and economic downturn has interrogated our collective commitment to the very purpose of our organization and the effectiveness of multilateralism in our fast changing world.

The Prime Minister Sogavare is not impressed with the achievement so far.

“Taking stock of our achievements, it is unacceptable that 85 percent of global Sustainable Development Goals are either off track, regressed or stagnant. The gravity of this situation cannot be ignored, especially for LDCs and SIDS, expressed PM Sogavare.

Honourable Sogavare highlighted that the theme not only highlights the failure of multilateralism but raises the immediate need for us to restore our trust and reignite our solidarity by upholding our global commitment within the principles and spirit of the UN Charter.

The Prime Minister added that it presents an opportunity for UN and its members to take stock of their shortcomings, re-strategize and breathe new life into the 2030 Agenda.

“If it means re-engineering our method of collaboration, and raising our ambition to bolster and accelerate global action in the next seven years, then we must start today,” the Prime Minister sternly said.

Honourable Sogavare emphasised, the world must restore its faith in the UN Charter and end all wars. Renew and reaffirm its focus with vigour matched with resources to deliver on our 2030 Agenda.

OPMC Press