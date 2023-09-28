Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,592 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 467,732 in the last 365 days.

Tolentino leads CamNor Provincial Hospital Groundbreaking

PHILIPPINES, September 28 - Press Release
September 28, 2023

Tolentino leads CamNor Provincial Hospital Groundbreaking

DAET, CAMARINES NORTE -- Senator Francis "Tol" Tolentino leads the groundbreaking ceremony of the five-storey Camarines Norte Provincial Hospital Phase 1 in Barangay V, Daet, on Thursday.

Echoing Camarines Norte Governor Dong Padilla, Tolentino said:"The feeling of being helpless, hopeless, while sharing a hospital bed should not be experienced by majority of our countrymen."

"The feeling of being helpful, and being of service should be the real experience," Sen. Tol further remarked.

The said hospital will offer several medical services including chemotherapy, blood transfusion, and dialysis.

You just read:

Tolentino leads CamNor Provincial Hospital Groundbreaking

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more