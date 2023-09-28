Police prepare well for PG23

The Royal Solomon Island Police Force (RSIPF) is preparing well for the Pacific Games 2023 (PG23).

Supervising Commissioner Ms. Juanita Matanga said during the police media conference today (28 September 2023) in front of media reporters this morning.

Commissioner Matanga said, “As part of the security preparation for the PG23 police will continue to engage in Honiara as the hosting capital with the support of our security partners.”

Ms. Matanga said, “Security patrols will be mounted both on land, sea and air during the PG23 to ensure the safety of the event.”

“As part of the security preparation for the PG23 police are engaging with communities on preventative measures in Honiara. A high visibility operation to crack down on illegal activities will be carried out as the PG23 event is getting closer,” Supervising Commissioner Ms. Matanga said.

She said, “The National Traffic Department and National Community Policing Department (NCPD), front officers from Central Police Station, Rove police headquarters and support from other security partners will conduct high visibility operations during tomorrow (29 September 2023) as part of preventative measures for the PG23.”

“Your Police are putting together every resource and will not take things for granted as the event is very important,” said Matanga.

RSIPF Press