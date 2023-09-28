Taro Police remands a 46-years-old father for incest

Officers of the Royal Solomon Islands Police (RSIPF) in Taro have charged and remanded a 46 years old father with incest contrary to section 163 (1) (a) penal code (Amendment) (Sexual offences) Act 2016.

The victim is a 17 years-old biological daughter of the defendant. The first incident occurred in June 2020 when the victim was 15 years-old.

Supervising Commissioner Ms. Juanita Matanga said during the first incident it was alleged that the defendant threatened his daughter and his wife with a 22 inch bush knife and forced his wife to witness when he molested their 15-years-old daughter.

Supervising Commissioner Ms. Matanga said a few incidents had happened when his wife went out before he threatened and molested his daughter at their home and this horrific incident not only happened at their home but also at their garden.

Ms. Mantanga said whenever the victim would delay when she is called, her father would beat her. This innocent victim and her mother lived in fear and were threatened not to tell anyone.

She said this has continued on for three years until he was arrested and remanded earlier this month. He is currently remanded in Gizo Correctional Centre awaiting to appear before court soon.

This type of incident is really disturbing. Home is no longer a safe place for our young girls. I appeal to any victims of similar cases to report it quickly to police to deal with, Ms Matanga said.

Commissioner Matanga said as a mother it is your sole responsibility to care for your child. This incest case really not reflecting us as a Christian country. You need to take action even though you received a threat from your husband.

The incident has occurred in Northeast Choiseul.

RSIPF Press