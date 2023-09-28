Submit Release
Police investigates death incident in Malaita Province

Officers of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) at Auki Police Station in Malaita Province are investigating the death of a 40-year-old male person who was found dead in his bed at his home in Langa langa lagoon on 26 September 2023.

RSIPF Supervising Commissioner Juanita Matanga says, “According to the report, around 1pm in the afternoon, police received a report and went to the location which then confirmed that the deceased was dead.”

Supervising Commissioner Matanga says, “The body of the deceased was discovered by his wife and it was estimated that the deceased must have died a few days ago before he was discovered.”

Police have registered an enquiry file and have interviewed a few witnesses as investigation into this matter continues.

Anyone who might have information related to this incident to please come forward and assist police with its investigation.

