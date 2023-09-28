Seif Ples strengthens hotline service with minimum standards and guidelines

Seif Ples Gender Based Violence Crisis Centre is proud to announce a significant milestone in its mission to combat gender-based violence with the commissioning of the SAFENET Hotline 132 Minimum Standards and Guidelines.

This marks a significant contribution to strengthening domestic violence, gender-based violence, and child abuse response since the establishment of the SAFENET Hotline, first in the Ministry of Health and Medical Service, and in the last eight years, under the administration and support of the Ministry of Police, National Security, and Correctional Services (RSIPF).

According to consultant Pauline Joslyn Soaki, the development of the SAFENET Hotline 132 Minimum Standards and Guidelines has been made possible through generous technical and financial support from Child Fund Australia and Child Fund New Zealand.

“This invaluable assistance has paved the way for the creation of a comprehensive framework that will enhance the quality and effectiveness of the SAFENET Hotline service,” she said.

She revealed that a diverse and dedicated team of experts contributed to the formulation of these standards.

The reference group tasked with reviewing the document included esteemed members such as:

Ms. Linda Tupe, Director of the Social Welfare Department

Ms. Judy Basi, SAFENET Coordinator

Ms. Andellah James, senior counselor at the Family Support Center

Ms. Cedella Nongebatu, Gender Assistant Program Manager at the Australia High Commission

Additional feedback and insights were provided by:

Doris Puiahi, UN Women Program Specialist

Lorio Sisiolo, Manager of the Family Support Center

The Ministry of Police, responsible for the administration of Seif Ples, played a vital role in the review process.

Deputy Secretary of Policy and Planning, Mr. Trevor Unusu, and his team from the Ministry of Police, National Security, and Correctional Services (MPNS&CS) brought their expertise to the table, ensuring that the standards and guidelines meet the highest standards of excellence.

MPNS&CS is pleased to have participated in the review process and is committed to endorse the Minimum Standards and Guidelines for the SAFENET Hotline Service. These guidelines will also undergo approval by the Seif Ples Board and CARECOM, further solidifying their importance in the fight against domestic, gender-based violence, and child abuse in the country.

Mrs. Soaki said, in addition to the Hotline Service Minimum Standards and Guidelines, there was the development of a comprehensive training manual and resources.

“These resources will be instrumental in training both new and current Hotline Support Staff in Seif Ples, ensuring that they are equipped with the necessary skills and knowledge to provide immediate and professional support and service through telephone skills and etiquette, apply a survivor-centered approach through psychological first aid, referrals, and information regarding the SAFENET response to survivors of domestic violence, gender-based violence, and child abuse,” she said.

The hotline support staff were trained over two days on these minimum standards and guidelines.

Seif Ples, in collaboration with Child Fund Australia and Child Fund New Zealand, remains committed to creating a safer and more supportive environment for individuals affected by gender-based violence. The SAFENET Hotline 132 Minimum Standards and Guidelines represent a significant step toward achieving this goal and providing essential support to those in need.

Participants in the hotline service pose for a photo after their two days of training.

Participants applied the PFA skills through their mobile phones during their training.

Participants provided feedback during the training.

MPNSCS Press