Data Center Switch Market Size is Projected to Reach $24.6 Billion by 2031, Growing at a CAGR of 5.9%.

Data Center Switch Market

Data Center Switch Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

The data center switch market share is expected to witness considerable growth, owing to surge in deployment of infiniband across BFSI vertical.” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report on the Data Center Switch Market by End User (Retail, BFSI, IT and Telecom, Government and Defense, Manufacturing, Media and Entertainment, Others), by Product Type (Ethernet, InfiniBand, Others), by Port Speed (10G, 25G, 40G, 100G, 400G, Others), by Switch Type (Core, ToR Switch, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031.

The global data center switch market was valued at $13.8 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $24.6 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2021 to 2031.

Download Research Report Sample & TOC:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5358

Data center switch is an emerging technology with a new class of switch and networking infrastructure. Data center switch is a high-performance switch mainly for large enterprises and cloud providers who rely heavily on virtualization. It can be deployed throughout data center or to anchor a two-tier (leaf-spine) or one-tier flat mesh or fabric architecture. Key factors that drive growth of the global data center switch industry include rise in cloud computing, growth in edge computing, and increase in government regulations regarding localization of data centers. However, high data center operational cost restricts growth up to a certain level.

Key data center switch market trends that is helping the world of data center is the cloud and its connection to billions of connected devices such as PCs, autonomous vehicles, virtual reality systems, and others. When smart devices are connected to the cloud, the data generated can be analyzed real-time enabling these devices to be more useful data center ethernet switch products. Emergence of artificial intelligence, virtual reality systems, and 5G network has given rise to the number of data centers, which drives growth of the data center switch market.

Get Customized Reports with you’re Requirements:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/5358

The research report presents a complete judgment of the data center switch market trends, growth factors, consumption, production volume, CAGR value, attentive opinions, profit margin, price, and industry-validated market data. Also, these research report provides accurate economic, global, and country-level predictions and analysis, size and share analysis, market dynamics, segmental analysis, top investment pockets, competition landscape, market drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Competitive Analysis:

The data center switch industry key market players adopt various strategies such as product launch, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.

Some of the major key players of the global data center switch market include,

Arista Networks

Jupiter Networks

Huawei

Dell EMC

Mellanox

Cisco

Extreme Networks

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Ericsson

ZTE

Top Impacting Factors:

Significant factors impacting the data center switch market trends include rise in cloud computing, growth in edge computing, and increase in government regulations regarding localization of data centers. However, high data center operational cost restricts growth up to a certain level. Furthermore, increase in smart computing devices provides lucrative opportunities to the market growth.

Research Methodology:

The research uses both primary and secondary research to assemble data on the various facets of the international data center switch market. Using interviews or surveys, primary market research has been used to collect highly authenticated data from direct sources, such as consumers in a particular market. Secondary market research is a method for gathering information from previously released data that has been produced by international organizations, business groups, government and research institutions, and so on.

Inquiry before Buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5358

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

1) The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

2) This study comprises an analytical depiction of the market size along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

3) Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

4) Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and the data center switch market share of key vendors.

5) The report includes major data center switch suppliers along with the company overview, business segments, product portfolio, and key strategic moves and development in the market.

About Us:

Allied Market Research is a top provider of market intelligence that offers reports from leading technology publishers. Our in-depth market assessments in our research reports take into account significant technological advancements in the sector. In addition to other areas of expertise, AMR focuses on the analysis of high-tech systems and advanced production systems. We have a team of experts who compile thorough research reports and actively advise leading businesses to enhance their current procedures. Our experts have a wealth of knowledge on the topics they cover. Also, they use a variety of tools and techniques when gathering and analyzing data, including patented data sources.