Refrigerated Goods Trucking Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 28, 2023

"Refrigerated Goods Trucking Market to hit $95.15 billion by 2027, with an 8.6% CAGR, per TBRC's 2023 report."

"Refrigerated goods trucking market thrives on rising refrigerated food demand. North America leads. Key players: Schmitz Cargobull, Great Dane, China International Marine Containers, Kogel Trailer, Hyundai Translead, Wabash National, KRONE, GRW Tankers, and Trailers."

Refrigerated Goods Trucking Market Segments

• By Vehicle Type: Light Commercial Vehicle, Medium Heavy Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Commercial Vehicles

• By Temperature: Single Temperature, Multi-Temperature

• By Application: Food Products, Poultry, Meat, and Seafood, Dairy and Beverages, Bakery And Confectionery, Pharmaceutical, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global refrigerated goods trucking market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Refrigerated goods trucking refers to a type of shipping that uses temperature-controlled trucks with special equipment in which the cargoes are kept at a controlled temperature throughout the shipping process by an integrated refrigeration system in the transport trucks to provide over-the-road transportation of refrigerated goods.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Refrigerated Goods Trucking Market Trends And Strategies

4. Refrigerated Goods Trucking Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

