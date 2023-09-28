Flash News: OKX Adds Zebec Protocol's ZBC Token to OKX Earn Product, Offers Users an APY of up to 18.08% and Additional ZBC Rewards

NASSAU, The Bahamas, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company, has issued updates for September 28, 2023.



OKX Adds Zebec Protocol's ZBC Token to OKX Earn Product, Offering Users an APY of up to 18.08% and Additional ZBC Rewards

OKX today added Zebec Protocol's ZBC token to its OKX Earn product, which allows users to earn with idle cryptocurrency via Simple Earn and On-Chain Earn.

To mark the addition of ZBC to OKX Earn, OKX has launched the 'ZBC Earn' campaign. From September 28 at 03:00 UTC to October 13 at 03:00 UTC, users will be able to participate in the following offers as part of the 'ZBC Earn' campaign:

Offer one - ZBC Simple Earn: Users who stake ZBC via Simple Earn will get the chance to earn an enhanced APY of up to 18.08%.

Users who stake ZBC via Simple Earn will get the chance to earn an enhanced APY of up to 18.08%. Offer two - Stake ETH to earn ZBC: Users who stake ETH via On-chain Earn will also earn ZBC tokens. As part of this offer, OKX is giving away 4,295,000 ZBC; the more ETH a user stakes, the higher the amount of ZBC they will receive.

Users who stake ETH via On-chain Earn will also earn ZBC tokens. As part of this offer, OKX is giving away 4,295,000 ZBC; the more ETH a user stakes, the higher the amount of ZBC they will receive. Offer three - ZBC quiz: Each user who puts their ZBC knowledge to the test by taking this quiz will receive 260 ZBC.

Zebec Protocol is a continuous settlement protocol on the Solana blockchain. ZBC is Zebec Protocol's utility and governance token. Holders of ZBC - members of Zebec DAO - participate in determining the future of the protocol, vote on governance, administration and priorities, as well as earn rewards and enjoy discounted streaming on Zebec.



