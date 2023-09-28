Endoscopy Fluid Management Market Size to Reach USD 1.29 billion, Globally, by 2031 at 7.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Endoscopy Fluid Management 2024

The increase in the number of endoscopic procedures, an increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases, drive the growth of the Global Market

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Endoscopy Fluid Management Market by Product (Endoscopy fluid management system, Endoscopy fluid management accessories), by Application (Laparoscopy, Hysteroscopy, Others), by End User (Hospital, Clinics, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031". According to the report, the global endoscopy fluid management industry generated $640.6 million in 2021, and is anticipated to generate $1.29 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 7.2% from 2022 to 2031.

The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐄𝐧𝐝𝐨𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐅𝐥𝐮𝐢𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭?

The increase in the number of the endoscopic procedure, an increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases such as gastric cancer, abnormal uterus bleeding, peptic ulcer, the surge in demand for a minimally invasive procedure, and increase in unmet healthcare needs drive the growth of the global endoscopy fluid management market. However, the government's and environmental organizations' proactive actions against pollution restrict the market growth. Moreover, growth & innovations in the medical device industry for the manufacturing of endoscopy fluid management systems present new opportunities in the coming years.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐄𝐧𝐝𝐨𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐅𝐥𝐮𝐢𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬

• Medtronic PLC

• STERIS PLC

• KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG

• Arthrex Inc.

• B. Braun SE

• Stryker Corporation

• Hologic Inc.

• CONMED Corporation,

• Olympus America Inc.

• COMEG Medical Technologies

𝐄𝐧𝐝𝐨𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐅𝐥𝐮𝐢𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐛𝐞 𝐝𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬, 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠:

Based on product, the endoscopy fluid management system segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global endoscopy fluid management market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to advancement in technology in healthcare sector, and high cost of endoscopy fluid management system as compared to accessories. However, the endoscopy fluid management accessories segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.5% from 2022 to 2031, owing to increase in use of collecting bags, sutures.

Based on application, the laparoscopy segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than half of the global endoscopy fluid management market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.6% from 2022 to 2031, due to increase in number of laparoscopy procedure.

Based on end user, the hospitals segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than two-thirds of the global endoscopy fluid management market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 7.6% from 2022 to 2031, owing to increase in number of endoscopy procedure, development of advanced hospitals and availability of these products at hospitals.

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the global endoscopy fluid management market, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. This is attributed to rise in the number of product launch, increase in the number of key players to manufacture endoscopy fluid management system, and development of healthcare infrastructure. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 8.0% from 2022 to 2031, owing to increase in prevalence of gastrointestinal disease, and rise in expenditure by government organization to develop the advanced healthcare device.

