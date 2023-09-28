Techcombank unveils new headquarters in Hà Nội and HCM City

VIETNAM, September 28 -

HÀ NỘI Việt Nam Technological and Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Techcombank) on Wednesday announced the opening of two new buildings in Hà Nội and HCM City that will serve as the bank’s headquarters.

Located in the heart of Hà Nội and HCM City’s bustling business districts, the two world-class, energy efficient buildings are wholly owned and developed by Techcombank. The unveiling of its new headquarters comes as Techcombank celebrates its 30th anniversary year and confirms its position among the leading banks in Asia.

The two buildings were designed by the world-renowned architectural firm, Foster + Partners, and are the first buildings designed by the firm to be opened in Việt Nam. Each building has a unique design that reflects the historic and cultural heritage of their city. Inside, open designs aim to bring people together to facilitate collaboration and innovation.

Jens Lottner, CEO of Techcombank, said: “Our headquarters are now in two world-class financial buildings in prime locations in Hà Nội and HCM City that all our employees can be proud of. The designs by Foster + Partners have created open and collaborative working environments that will encourage innovation and the sharing of ideas. Each building will help to empower our people so that they can better serve our customers, while also contributing to the sustainable development of Hà Nội and HCM City.”

The opening of the two new buildings was celebrated by immersive digital art exhibitions designed to showcase Việt Nam’s cultural heritage. At the Techcombank Tower in Hà Nội, a collection of digital artworks was displayed that represented the synergy of Heritage x Future that is embodied in the building’s design. At the Techcombank Tower Saigon, the exhibition connected Architecture – Nature – People in a way that expressed the city’s “dynamic and constant movement”. The two exhibitions are the largest digital art installations to be shown in Việt Nam.

Techcombank’s new headquarters offer employees an excellent working environment comparable with modern buildings found in other global financial centres. Their design incorporates open workspaces and modern amenities that reflect the bank’s strong commitment to creating the best working conditions for its people.

In 2022 and 2023, Techcombank became the first Vietnamese bank to run Overseas Talent Roadshows when it visited Singapore, the US, the UK and Australia to recruit Vietnamese-born talents to return to the country and join the bank. In September 2023, Techcombank also became the first and only Vietnamese bank to be named in the top 11 of "Best workplaces in Asia 2023" by the Great Place to Work (GPTW), a leading global organisation that assesses workplace culture. It is a testament to Techcombank's relentless efforts on its 30-year journey of development to invest in its people and create a working environment and culture that empower them to achieve their full potential.

“The opening of our two new state-of-the-art office buildings not only redefines our physical presence but also sets new standards for workplace innovation. With modern amenities, sustainable design, and a focus on fostering creativity and collaboration, the buildings reflect our dedication to excellence. Techcombank can now offer a working environment comparable to leading global organisations and this confirms our commitment to attracting and empowering the best talent”, said Jens Lottner. VNS