Meat Processing Equipment Market overview, future opportunities, growth analysis, regional demand and forecast-2031

Meat Processing Equipment Market

The demand for meat processing equipment in various applications, such as meat, poultry, and seafood, is relatively high.

PORTLAND, OR, US, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Meat Processing Equipment Market growth is driven by factors, including the increase in the demand for meat, change in the lifestyle of people and consumers' inclination toward the use of ready-to-eat packaged food products. Furthermore, the market has been significantly influenced by the food and beverage processing industry. Also, the demand for meat processing equipment is expected to grow due to the increase in the demand for meat and poultry processing as well as safety regulations in the processing sector.

The meat processing equipment market size was valued at $12.3 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $19.6 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2031.

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 & 𝐓𝐎𝐂: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2301

By type, the cutting equipment segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for around one-fifth of the global meat processing equipment market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The growth of the segment is driven by the fact that cutting is one of the most important processes carried out in the meat processing industry. The cutting machine is highly sought after in the meat processing industry for its ability to run continuously and its quality-approved abrasion-resistant material used for its making. Moreover, the tenderizing equipment segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2031. Rise in disposable income of consumers and the recent trend toward eating foods which are high in protein drive the segment growth.

Factors that drive the growth of the market are changes in the lifestyle of people and varied consumer trends toward the use of ready-to-eat food products. Moreover, the food & beverage processing industry has influenced the market to a large extent. In addition, growth in demand for meat and poultry processing and safety regulations in the processing industry is expected to fuel the demand for the meat processing equipment industry in the near future. Moreover, the demand for processed meat is expected to rise in emerging markets such as Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Africa, providing lucrative growth opportunities during the meat processing equipment market forecast. However, an increase in the cost of raw materials is expected to hamper the meat processing equipment market growth in the near future.

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐲𝐨𝐮’𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/2301

Based on type, the cutting equipment segment accounted for a major share of the global meat processing equipment market in 2021. Cutting is often the first operation to be employed in meat processing to separate essential meat & fat portions of the carcass from the non-essential ones. Cutting is often carried out under vacuum conditions to reduce the disintegration of the protein content, which allows a greater volume of filling in sausages and patties

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

Based on meat type, the processed pork segment has been gaining a significant share in the global meat processing equipment market and is expected to sustain its share during the forecast period. Pork is edible meat obtained from domestic pigs and is the most common type of meat consumed worldwide. It is highly prized in various Asian cuisines for its high-fat content and pleasant texture. Pork processing can be divided into three broad stages- slaughtering, cutting, and further processing. Cutting is a size reduction operation in which meat is separated from the carcass and cut into smaller portions. It may then be preserved, sold in portions, or sent for further processing. The processed pork segment accounted for a significant share in North America and Europe.

By meat type, the processed beef segment contributed to the highest share in 2021, accounting for nearly one-third of the global meat processing equipment market revenue and maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The same segment would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2031. The growth is attributed to a change in dietary habits that has led to an increase in the consumption of beef, which contains high-quality protein, in many different regions. Furthermore, it is predicted that Australia's increased beef production will reduce beef's cost and boost consumer demand. This has propelled market growth.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Heat and Control, Inc.

Marel

JBT Corporation

The Middleby Corporation

Welbilt, Inc.

Bettcher Industries, Inc.

Key Technology, Inc.

Equipamentos Carnicos, S.L.

The report analyzes these key players in the global meat processing equipment market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, developments, and product portfolios of every market player.

𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2301

According to the meat processing equipment market analysis, by application, fresh processing meat has gained 22.9% of the share in the global meat processing equipment market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. Fresh processed meat comprises meat mixes composed of finely comminuted, minced, or sliced muscle meat with variable fat content. The characteristic of this group is that all meat and non-meat ingredients are added raw without any prior heat treatment.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the meat processing equipment market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing meat processing equipment market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the meat processing equipment market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

𝐂𝐡𝐞𝐜𝐤 𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐩𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐀𝐌𝐑 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:

Milk Packaging Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/milk-packaging-market

Food Packaging Equipment Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/food-packaging-equipment-market

Food Robotics Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/food-robotics-market

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.