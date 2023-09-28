Submit Release
House of Sillage Unveils International Website, Redefining Luxury Perfumery Access Worldwide

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- House of Sillage, the epitome of luxury and craftsmanship in the world of haute parfumerie, is delighted to announce the highly-anticipated launch of its international website. This momentous event marks a significant milestone in the brand's commitment to delivering an unparalleled fragrance experience to connoisseurs and aficionados across the globe.

The newly unveiled website, accessible at https://intl.houseofsillage.com/, opens the doors to a world of opulence and sensory delight, providing customers from all corners of the world the opportunity to explore and purchase the brand's exquisite range of perfumes and accessories with ease and convenience.

Nicole Mather, CEO and Founder of House of Sillage, expressed her excitement about this milestone: "Our international website is a testament to our dedication to sharing the world of haute parfumerie with perfume aficionados worldwide. We believe that luxury should know no boundaries, and with this new platform, we are able to deliver an unparalleled fragrance experience to our global community."

As House of Sillage continues to captivate the world with its exceptional fragrances, the launch of the international website reaffirms the brand's commitment to excellence and accessibility. Discover the world of House of Sillage today at https://intl.houseofsillage.com/ and experience the epitome of luxury perfumery.

About House of Sillage: House of Sillage is a renowned luxury fragrance house dedicated to creating extraordinary fragrances and accessories that transcend time, culture, and tradition. Founded by Nicole Mather, House of Sillage is synonymous with sophistication, elegance, and innovation in the world of haute parfumerie. Each fragrance is a work of art, meticulously crafted with the finest ingredients to offer an unparalleled sensory experience.

Contact: jim@houseofsillage.com

