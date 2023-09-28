WISeKey Further Expands its Taiwan Footprint with the Signing of a Distribution Agreement with Holy Stone

GENEVA – September 28, 2023: WISeKey International Holding Ltd. (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions operating as a holding company, today announced that its Semiconductors & PKI subsidiary SEALSQ Corp. (“SEALSQ”) (NASDAQ: LAES) signed a Distribution Agreement with Holy Stone Enterprise Co., Ltd (“Holy Stone”), a Taiwanese semiconductor distributor. Effectively immediately, this agreement will contribute to the further expansion of SEALSQ’s footprint in Taiwan.

Through this agreement, SEALSQ will leverage Holy Stone’s market knowledge, its relationships with key players in Taiwan, and strong technical expertise. Holy Stone is committed to bringing WISeKey’s unique security value proposition to its large customer base. SEALSQ’s Secure Elements, PKI, and trust service portfolio will also enable Holy Stone to address the needs of its existing and potential customers requiring a complete suite of security offerings.

Holy Stone will be supported by SEALSQ’s Taiwan-based sales & application team, and particularly by Ken Chen, Director of Sales for the region. Mr. Chen has over 20 years of senior level business experience, especially in semiconductors, IoT connectivity and integration field.

David Khalifa, VP of Global Sales for WISeKey said, “We are delighted to sign Holy Stone as our distributor in Taiwan. Working with Holy Stone will better position SEALSQ to bring our highly differentiated end-to-end security solutions to customers. Taiwan is a key market place for IoT ODM/OEM and we are well positioned to multiply our touchpoints in the country and capitalize on several new opportunities arising from the growing demand for our offerings.”

Holy Stone’s Vice President and General Manager, Justin Huang, expressing his views of the new partnership, noted, “We are excited to be working together with SEALSQ in offering complete security solutions, targeting particularly Smart City & Smart Home applications. This partnership enables us to bring the latest advancements in technology to our customers. We look forward to a successful collaboration with SEALSQ.”

About Holy Stone

Holy Stone Enterprise Co., Ltd. (“Holy Stone”) was founded and headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan in 1981. After years of development, Holy Stone has more than 1,000 employees across the world.

Of all the electronic components suppliers, Holy Stone is one of the few which not only owns sales and marketing channel for both active and passive components, but manufactures its own products. Factory in Longtan was built in 1999, producing MLCC under house brand and merchandising with custom skills throughout the world ever since. Taking pride in meeting various needs of diversified clientele, Holy Stone has built trust, credibility and long-term relationship with customers. On top of a manufacturer, Holy Stone also serves as a semiconductor components agent, partnering with world-class suppliers, providing total solutions and a wide range of components, and initiating operating value for clients.

https://www.holystone.com.tw/

About SEALSQ

SEALSQ (Nasdaq: LAES) is a subsidiary of the WISeKey Group that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products. Our Post-Quantum solutions include Post-Quantum microchips and devices that can be used in a variety of applications, from Multi-Factor Authentication devices, Home Automation, and IT Network Infrastructure, to Automotive, Industrial Automation and Control Systems.

Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) refers to cryptographic methods that are secure against an attack by a quantum computer. As quantum computers become more powerful, they may be able to break many of the cryptographic methods that are currently used to protect sensitive information, such as RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC). PQC aims to develop new cryptographic methods that are secure against quantum attacks. For more information, visit www.sealsq.com.

About WISeKey

WISeKey International Holding Ltd ("WISeKey", SIX: WIHN; Nasdaq: WKEY) is a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and IoT solutions platform. It operates as a Swiss-based holding company through several operational subsidiaries, each dedicated to specific aspects of its technology portfolio. The subsidiaries include (i) SEALSQ Corp (Nasdaq: LAES), which focuses on semiconductors, PKI, and post-quantum technology products, (ii) WISeKey SA which specializes in RoT and PKI solutions for secure authentication and identification in IoT, Blockchain, and AI, (iii) WISeSat AG which focuses on space technology for secure satellite communication, specifically for IoT applications, and (iv) WISe.ART Corp which focuses on trusted blockchain NFTs and operates the WISe.ART marketplace for secure NFT transactions.

Each subsidiary contributes to WISeKey's mission of securing the internet while focusing on their respective areas of research and expertise. Their technologies seamlessly integrate into the comprehensive WISeKey platform. WISeKey secures digital identity ecosystems for individuals and objects using Blockchain, AI, and IoT technologies. With over 1.6 billion microchips deployed across various IoT sectors, WISeKey plays a vital role in securing the Internet of Everything. The company's semiconductors generate valuable Big Data that, when analyzed with AI, enable predictive equipment failure prevention. Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey cryptographic Root of Trust, WISeKey provides secure authentication and identification for IoT, Blockchain, and AI applications. The WISeKey Root of Trust ensures the integrity of online transactions between objects and people. For more information on WISeKey's strategic direction and its subsidiary companies, please visit www.wisekey.com.

