Sepsis Diagnostics Market Size to Reach USD 1.2 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 7.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sepsis is the body’s extreme response to an infection, and is a life-threatening medical emergency. Sepsis occurs when an existing infection sets off a chain reaction throughout the body. It is caused by infections that begin in the lungs, urinary tract, skin, or gastrointestinal system. High heart rate or low blood pressure, fever, shivering, or feeling very cold, confusion or disorientation, shortness of breath, extreme pain or discomfort, clammy, or sweaty skin are the most commonly witnessed symptoms of sepsis that can quickly progress to tissue damage, organ failure, and death if not treated promptly.

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Global Sepsis Diagnostics Market by Product (Blood Culture Media, Instruments, Assay kits & Reagents, Software), by Technology (Microbiology, Molecular Diagnostics, Immunoassays, Flow Cytometry), by Method (Conventional Diagnostics, Automated Diagnostics), by Usability (Laboratory Testing, Point-of-care Testing), by Pathogen (Bacterial Sepsis, Fungal Sepsis, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030." According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global sepsis diagnostics market was estimated at $569.49 million in 2020 and is expected to hit $1.2 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.8% from 2021 to 2030.

The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐞𝐩𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐃𝐢𝐚𝐠𝐧𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭?

Rise in government funding for sepsis-related research activities and increase in the prevalence of infectious diseases drive the growth of the global sepsis diagnostic market. On the other hand, high costs associated with automated diagnostics devices impede the growth to some extent. However, developments in rapid diagnosis/point-of-care) techniques for early sepsis diagnostics are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐒𝐞𝐩𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐃𝐢𝐚𝐠𝐧𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Becton, Dickinson and Company

• Nanosphere Inc.

• Bruker Corporation

• Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

• Beckman Coulter, Inc.

• Danaher Corporation

• BioMerieux

• T2 Biosystems, Inc.

• Hoffmann-LA Roche Ltd.

𝐒𝐞𝐩𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐃𝐢𝐚𝐠𝐧𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐛𝐞 𝐝𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬, 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠:

By method, the conventional diagnostics segment held the major share in 2020, garnering nearly three-fourths of the global sepsis diagnostic market, due to the cost-effectiveness of conventional diagnostics methods as compared to automated diagnostic practices. The automated diagnostics segment, on the other hand, is projected to cite the fastest CAGR of 8.3% throughout the forecast period.

By product, the blood culture media segment contributed to the lion’s share in 2020, holding nearly two-fifths of the global sepsis diagnostic market. Increase in the number of sepsis case, rise in geriatric population, high incidence of bloodstream infection, and growth in the demand for rapid diagnostic techniques fuel the segment growth. However, the instruments segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 8.7% from 2021 to 2030.

By region, North America dominated in 2020, garnering nearly half of the global sepsis diagnostic market, due to the presence of highly advanced healthcare system, high adoption of innovative sepsis diagnostics technology, and technological development in the field of sepsis diagnostic. The market across Asia-Pacific, simultaneously, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 8.9% throughout the forecast period. Growing demand for sepsis diagnostics solutions in countries such as China and India fuels the market growth.

By Region Outlook

• North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

