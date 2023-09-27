Submit Release
Man Sought in a Burglary of a Hotel Room

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District seek a man who burglarized an occupied hotel room in the 1000 block of 16th Street, Northwest.

 

On Saturday, August 19, 2023, an occupant of a hotel room reported that at approximately 8:16 a.m., the occupant awoke to a suspect going through his belongings.  The occupant shouted and the suspect took money from a wallet, dropped the wallet, then fled the scene.

 

The suspect was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below and in this video: https://youtu.be/K7X5TarC4MM

 

 

Anyone who can identify this suspect or has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

