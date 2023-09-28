Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,594 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 467,732 in the last 365 days.

DLNR News Release-Listening Session Scheduled for West Maui Boaters and Commercial Operators, Sept. 27, 2023

 


 

DEPARTMENT OF LAND AND NATURAL RESOURCES 

 

JOSH GREEN, M.D.
GOVERNOR

DAWN CHANG
CHAIRPERSON

NEWS RELEASE

 

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 

Sept. 27, 2023

 

LISTENING SESSION FOR WEST MAUI BOATERS AND COMMERCIAL OPERATORS 

 

(HONOLULU) – The DLNR Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation (DOBOR) is hosting a virtual community informational meeting on October 3 to provide status updates on DOBOR facilities in West Maui and answer questions related to resumption of commercial vessel operations in West Maui

 

This is a follow-up meeting DLNR Chair Dawn Chang and representatives from the DOBOR had with commercial operators earlier this month.

 

“We recognize that even before the Lāhainā fire there were conflicts between commercial vessel operations, especially at Mala Wharf, and community recreational users. For this reason, we are encouraging fishers, commercial vessel operators, and interested community members to attend this informational meeting so everyone can share and hear respective interests and concerns at the same time before decisions are made.” said Chang.    

 

The reopening of Mala Wharf will be a coordinated effort with the County of Maui to ensure safe access from the land side, U.S. Coast Guard’s lifting its Safety Zone restriction from the ocean, and DLNR determining that harbor facilities are safe and adequate for the anticipated uses.

 

At the earlier meeting, displaced Lāhainā Harbor and Mala Wharf commercial operators were informed to reach out to DOBOR for available slips at the Ma‘alaea Small Boat Harbor. It could be at least a year before the Lāhainā Small Boat Harbor has been reconstructed and available for vessel use. 

 

Information about how to attend the virtual webinar is below.

 

# # #

 

RESOURCES 

(All images/video courtesy: DLNR)

 

HD video – Mala Wharf (Sept. 26, 2023):

https://vimeo.com/868835225

 

Photographs – Mala Wharf (Sept. 26, 2023):

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/dedgvltgjwlk70m6qrbrn/h?rlkey=w0l5xhex9lb4gzpx7fmyx0nbt&dl=0

 

Community and Commercial Operator Meeting on West Maui Boating facilities:

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/81147700639?pwd=lieIx08CYgUrzegs13mEcQALdqXU5g.B6gfrYfqhAB3bIQE

Webinar ID: 811 4770 0639

Passcode: q6uWw7

 

Or by phone:

(719) 359-4580

Webinar ID: 811 4770 0639

Passcode: 947636

 

 

Media Contact: 

Dan Dennison

Communications Director

(808) 587-0396

[email protected]

 

You just read:

DLNR News Release-Listening Session Scheduled for West Maui Boaters and Commercial Operators, Sept. 27, 2023

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more