News Release 2023-04 Hawai‘i Department of Taxation Warns Taxpayers Regarding Loan Transfer Scam – September 27 2023

DEPARTMENT OF TAXATION

Ka ‘Oihana ‘Auhau

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

GARY S. SUGANUMA

DIRECTOR

News Release 2023-04

Hawaiʻi Department of Taxation Warns Taxpayers

Regarding “Loan Transfer” Scam

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

September 27, 2023

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Taxation (Department) is cautioning taxpayers about recent scam activity in Hawaiʻi claiming to come from the Department.

A Hawaiʻi taxpayer reported receiving a letter asking the recipient to clear a wire transfer fee to receive a loan in a checking account. People in other states have also received similar fake messages relating to advance fee loans. These are not official letters, calls or emails from the State of Hawaiʻi Department of Taxation, which does not authorize loan clearances or approve bank wire transfers.

If you receive such a correspondence, it is a scam. Do not click on any link, open an attachment, call the phone number, or provide money in any form (wire transfer, money order, etc.) in response to such a letter.

If you have any questions or would like to confirm the legitimacy of any tax notice, you should contact the Department directly using contact information listed on its website: https://tax.hawaii.gov/contact/



Sample scam letter received by a taxpayer

# # #

Media Contact:

Gary H. Yamashiroya

Hawaiʻi Department of Taxation (808) 587-1540

[email protected]

https://tax.hawaii.gov

Gary H. Yamashiroya Special Assistant to the Director

Hawaiʻi Department of Taxation Ka ‘Oihana ‘Auhau 830 Punchbowl Street Honolulu, HI 96813 (808) 587-1540

