Planned LNG Market Expected to Reach $58.9 Billion by 2030 | Registering a CAGR of 9.9%.

Planned LNG Market Size

Planned LNG Market to Witness Comprehensive Growth by 2030

The key trends in the planned LNG market are the adoption of small-scale LNG projects, the adoption of LNG offshore projects, and others.” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report on the Planned LNG Market by Technology (Liquefaction and Regasification) and End-Use Industry (Residential, Commercial, and Industrial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030.

The planned LNG market was valued at $102.2 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach $58.9 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.9% from 2020 to 2030. The inclusion of regasification and liquefaction capacity at LNG terminals is known as planned LNG.

Download Research Report Sample & TOC: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2254

The global planned LNG market is witnessing significant growth, owing to increasing demand for LNG. The demand for LNG is increasing in Asia-Pacific, owing to factors such as the presence of emerging economies, growing populations, and a rise in gas-fired power requirements and others. This increase in demand for LNG in Asia-Pacific correspondingly increases the regasification capacity at a considerable pace. Some of the countries where the liquefaction capacity is higher in Asia-Pacific are Australia, Indonesia, and Malaysia. Moreover, the U.S. is increasing its liquefaction capacity at a considerable pace. The addition of liquefaction capacity in 2019 helped the U.S. to become the third-largest LNG producer in the world overtaking Russia, and Malaysia.

The planned LNG market is analyzed on the basis of three segments. The segments are technology, end-user industry, and region. Based on the technology, the market is categorized into liquefaction and regasification. On the basis of end-use industry, the market is classified into residential, commercial, and industrial. On the basis of region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa). Planned LNG market share is analyzed across all main regions.

On, the basis of technology, liquefaction has garnered the highest share of the market in 2019 in terms of volume as well as revenue. This is attributed to factors such as an increase in new export terminals or expansion of existing capacity of export terminals in major exporting countries such as U.S., Qatar, Australia, and others.

Get Customized Reports with you’re Requirements: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/2254

On, the basis of the end-use industry, industrial has garnered the highest share of the market in 2019 in terms of volume as well as revenue. This is attributed to factors such as the rise in demand for energy from the industrial sector in developed and developing regions.

Competitive Analysis:

The Planned LNG industry key market players adopt various strategies such as product launch, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.

Some of the major key players in the global Planned LNG market include,

EQUINOR ASA

VENTURE GLOBAL LNG

SEMPRA ENERGY

EXXONMOBIL CORPORATION

LNG CROATIA LLC

CHEVRON CORPORATION

GASUM OY

FREEPORT LNG

CONOCOPHILLIPS COMPANY

PETRÓLEOBRASILEIRO S.A. (PETROBRAS)

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC

KOREA GAS CORPORATION

CHENIERE ENERGY, INC

ENERGY TRANSFER LP

Inquiry before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2254

Key Findings Of The Study:

1. The planned LNG market is analyzed from 2019 to 2027

2. Depending on the technology, the liquefaction segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of nearly 28.9%, in terms of revenue, during the forecast period

3. Region wise, North America is expected to register a CAGR of nearly 20.0%, in terms of revenue, in the coming future

4. By end-use industry, the industrial segment is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 9.7%, in terms of revenue

5. Asia-Pacific dominated the planned LNG market with a share of over 40.0% in 2019, in terms of volume

6. A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrain the market growth is provided in the report

7. The qualitative data in this report aims at the market dynamics, planned LNG market trends, and developments in the industry

8. The planned LNG market size is provided in terms of volume and revenue

About Us:

Allied Market Research is a top provider of market intelligence that offers reports from leading technology publishers. Our in-depth market assessments in our research reports take into account significant technological advancements in the sector. In addition to other areas of expertise, AMR focuses on the analysis of high-tech systems and advanced production systems. We have a team of experts who compile thorough research reports and actively advise leading businesses to enhance their current procedures. Our experts have a wealth of knowledge on the topics they cover. Also, they use a variety of tools and techniques when gathering and analyzing data, including patented data sources.