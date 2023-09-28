09/27/23-LISTENING SESSION FOR WEST MAUI BOATERS AND COMMERCIAL OPERATORS

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR DAWN CHANG

CHAIRPERSON

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

September 27, 2023

LISTENING SESSION FOR WEST MAUI BOATERS AND COMMERCIAL OPERATORS

(HONOLULU) – The DLNR Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation (DOBOR) is hosting a virtual community informational meeting on October 3 to provide status updates on DOBOR facilities in West Maui and answer questions related to resumption of commercial vessel operations in West Maui

This is a follow-up meeting DLNR Chair Dawn Chang and representatives from the DOBOR had with commercial operators earlier this month.

“We recognize that even before the Lāhainā fire there were conflicts between commercial vessel operations, especially at Mala Wharf, and community recreational users. For this reason, we are encouraging fishers, commercial vessel operators, and interested community members to attend this informational meeting so everyone can share and hear respective interests and concerns at the same time before decisions are made.” said Chang.

The reopening of Mala Wharf will be a coordinated effort with the County of Maui to ensure safe access from the land side, U.S. Coast Guard’s lifting its Safety Zone restriction from the ocean, and DLNR determining that harbor facilities are safe and adequate for the anticipated uses.

At the earlier meeting, displaced Lāhainā Harbor and Mala Wharf commercial operators were informed to reach out to DOBOR for available slips at the Ma‘alaea Small Boat Harbor. It could be at least a year before the Lāhainā Small Boat Harbor has been reconstructed and available for vessel use.

Information about how to attend the virtual webinar is below.

