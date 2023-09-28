Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,590 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 467,727 in the last 365 days.

Awareness Campaign Resources for Indigenous Victims/Survivors of Human Trafficking

This grant will fund activities to increase awareness of the support, services and resources available to Indigenous persons who are survivors of labor and/or sex trafficking. This will include raising awareness on how to access such resources.

One project will be funded west of the crest of the Cascade Mountains and one east of the crest of the Cascade Mountains.

The grant period will be Dec. 1, 2023 – June 30, 2025. Applicants may request up to $100,000.

Download application materials here.

Closing Date: Nov. 8, 2023

Contact RFP Coordinator Trisha Smith with questions: trisha.smith@commerce.wa.gov

You just read:

Awareness Campaign Resources for Indigenous Victims/Survivors of Human Trafficking

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more