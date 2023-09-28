Office of the Governor – News Release – Gov. Green Considers Nominees for Two Judicial Vacancies

HONOLULU ̶ Governor Josh Green, M.D., will name two Associate Justices to fill vacancies on the Hawaiʻi State Supreme Court, from a list of six nominees he received today from the Judicial Selection Commission.

The vacancies resulted from the retirements of Associate Justice Michael Wilson in March and Associate Justice Paula Nakayama in April.

The Judicial Selection Commission provided the list of nominees to the Governor after a thorough review of the backgrounds and qualifications of all applicants.

The nominees:

Vladimir P. Devens leads the Law Offices of Vladimir P. Devens, LLC.

Lisa M. Ginoza is Chief Judge of the State of Hawaiʻi Intermediate Court of Appeals.

Summer M. M. Kupau-Odo is a judge with the State of Hawaiʻi District Court of the First Circuit.

Karen T. Nakasone is an Associate Judge with the State of Hawaiʻi Intermediate Court of Appeals.

Catherine H. Remigio is a judge with the State of Hawaiʻi First Circuit Court, Second Division.

Clyde J. Wadsworth is an Associate Judge of the State of Hawaiʻi Intermediate Court of Appeals.

The public is invited to provide comments on the nominees via the Governor’s website: https://governor.hawaii.gov/contact-us/contact-the-governor/.

The Governor has 30 days from his receipt of the list today, until Friday, October 27, to make his appointment. The nominations are subject to confirmation by the State Senate.

