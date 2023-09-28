Vaccine Adjuvants Market Advances at 12.3% CAGR to Reach US$ 6.8 Billion by 2033, States Fact.MR

Increasing demand for effective and safe vaccines is expected to boost the adoption of vaccine adjuvants market during the forecast period

Rockville, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the global Vaccine Adjuvants Market is expected to rise at a CAGR of 12.3% to reach a value of US $6.8 Bn by the end of 2033.

Vaccine adjuvants are special ingredients added to vaccines to make them work better. They boost the body's immune response, helping the vaccine to protect us more effectively. They allow us to use smaller amounts of the germ part in the vaccine, which can make the vaccine safer and less costly. Adjuvants also help the vaccine last longer and reduce the need for extra shots. They're especially helpful for people with weaker immune systems, like the elderly.

For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=8845

Key Segments of Vaccine Adjuvants Industry Research Report

By Product Type By Route of Administration By Disease Type By Application By End User Adjuvant Emulsions

Pathogen Components

Saponin-based Adjuvants

Particulate Adjuvants

Other Products Intramuscular

Subcutaneous

Other Route of Administration Infectious Diseases

Cancer

Others Research Application

Commercial Application Human Vaccine Adjuvants

Veterinary Vaccine Adjuvants



The growth of the Vaccine adjuvant market is primarily driven by the escalating global demand for effective vaccines in the face of emerging infectious diseases. Adjuvants play a pivotal role in enhancing the potency of vaccines, allowing for lower antigen doses and fewer booster shots. Advancements in vaccine R&D and increased awareness of adjuvant benefits are further driving market growth.

Key Takeaways:

The US vaccine adjuvants market is expected to witness a market CAGR of 12% during the forecast period (2023-2033). Moreover, the market is expected to reach a market value of US $ 2.7 Bn by 2033.

Moreover, the UK market is expected to grow to around US $ 261.2 Mn by 2033 with a dollar growth of US $ 171.6 Mn.

Demand for adjuvant emulsions is projected to witness a significant growth of CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period (2023-2033)

Increasing demand for effective vaccines, advancements in vaccine research and development, and growing awareness of the benefits of adjuvants are powering the market - Says FACTMR Expert

Market Competition

The vaccine adjuvants market is highly competitive. Prominent participants such as SEPPIC, Adjuvatis, CSL Limited, Novavax, Inc., Agenus Inc., and Avanti Polar Lipids drive market expansion through a combination of innovation and strategic collaborations. This intense competition is further influenced by the imperative to meet strict regulatory standards and stay at the forefront of technological advancements.

In October 2022, GSK completed the acquisition of Affinivax, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company located in Cambridge. Affinivax specializes in creating a novel category of vaccines, including the most advanced next-generation Pneumococcal vaccine.

In April 2020, Dynavax collaborated with the French vaccine company Valneva to utilize Dynavax's adjuvant technology in the development of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Report Attributes Details Forecast Period 2023 – 2033 Value Projection (2033) US$ 6.8 Billion Growth Rate (2023-2033) 12.3% CAGR No. of Pages 170 pages No. of Tables 36 Tables No. of Figures 180 Figures



Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=8845

Winning Strategies

Tailoring adjuvants to specific vaccines or groups gives companies a competitive edge. For example, older individuals or those with weakened immune systems might need adjuvants designed just for them. Companies that excel at this customization can become leaders in the industry by offering highly effective and precisely targeted vaccination solutions.

In the vaccine adjuvants market, providing excellent customer service, technical support, and training on adjuvant use can build long-term relationships. This ensures that professionals have the knowledge and resources to use adjuvants effectively, contributing to successful vaccination efforts and strengthening a company's position in the market.

In this industry, providing a diverse selection of adjuvants with distinct ways of enhancing the immune response can meet the specific needs of different types of vaccines and their intended uses. This versatility is crucial because various vaccines target different pathogens or employ unique mechanisms to trigger immunity.

In 2020, world experienced a substantial impact from the COVID-19 virus, with over 9.8 million confirmed cases and 119 thousand fatalities, as reported by the WHO. The country has been utilizing vaccines like COVISHIELD and COVAXIN for the prevention and treatment of Covid-19. Furthermore, the integration of Vaccine Adjuvants such as AS03, MF59, and CpG 1018 in COVID-19 vaccines has been instrumental in enhancing their effectiveness, influencing the growth of the market.

Checkout More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:

Vaccine Delivery Devices Market : The vaccine delivery devices market was valued at US$ 3.81 Bn in 2021, and is likely to reach US$ 4.14 Bn by 2022-end, representing a Y-o-Y increase of 8.6%. Overall, the industry is forecast to reach US$ 10.25 Bn by 2032, experiencing a CAGR of 9.5% across the 2022-2032 assessment period.

Vaccine Management Solution Market : The global vaccine management solution market has reached a valuation of US$ 233 million in 2022 and is expected to progress at a CAGR of 11.9% to reach US$ 721 million by the end of 2032.

Respiratory Virus Vaccines Market : The global respiratory virus vaccines market size is valued at US$ 8.69 billion in 2023 and is predicted to reach US$ 18.6 billion by 2033-end, expanding at a CAGR of 7.9% over the forecast period (2023 to 2033).

About Us:

Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning. With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT.MR continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT.MR ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay ahead in the competitive landscape.