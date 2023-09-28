Submit Release
Full closures of westbound H-1 from Kapiolani interchange to Miller Street overpass start Oct. 1

Posted on Sep 27, 2023 in Highways News, Main, News

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) will begin full nightly closures of the H-1 Freeway westbound for the H-1 Freeway Resurfacing Project, from the Kapiʻolani Interchange to the Miller Street Pedestrian Overpass on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023.

Nightly closures for this project will run from Sunday nights to Friday mornings, except for state holidays, for the duration of the project. Estimated completion is March 2024, weather-permitting.

Roadwork details for the closures for the nights of Sunday, Oct. 1, through Thursday, Oct. 5, with the Thursday night closure ending at 4:30 a.m. Friday morning, are as follows:

Full closure of the westbound H-1 Freeway from the Kapiʻolani Interchange to the University Avenue Interchange, from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Motorists may exit at the Kapiʻolani Interchange and enter the westbound H-1 Freeway using the University Avenue on-ramp. A detour map is available here: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/files/2023/09/H1-WB-Kapiolani-to-University_Page_1.png

Future closures for this project will be shared in the weekly roadwork notices available on https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/

Electronic message boards will be posted to notify motorists of the closure. Special duty police officers will be on-site assisting with work-zone safety. First Responders and TheBus will not be allowed through the work zone.

