VietnamPrintPack propels innovation in the printing & packaging industry

VIETNAM, September 27 -

HCM CITY — Cutting-edge technologies along with the latest advancements and innovation in the printing and packaging industry are on display at the 21st Vietnam International Printing and Packaging Industry Exhibition that opened in HCM City on Wednesday.

The expo, VietnamPrintPack, has attracted 411 exhibitors from 17 countries and territories, including mainland China, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Slovakia, South Korea, Switzerland, Taiwan (China), Thailand, UK, and the US.

VietnamPrintPack serves as a platform for global suppliers and local manufacturers to engage in business exchanges and establish partnerships.

The exhibition will host a series of seminars with speakers from influential industry associations providing participants with in-depth industry perspectives.

Judy Wang, President of Yorkers Trade & Marketing Service Co Ltd, the expo organiser, said: “With the growth of e-commerce and the expansion of the domestic market, companies are becoming increasingly aware of the need to impress customers with improved packaging and high-quality products. The printing and packaging industry is expected to increase by more than 13 per cent each year, indicating significant growth potential.”

Jointly organised by Yorkers and Vinexad National Trade Fair & Advertising JSC under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the exhibition, being held at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre, will run until September 30. — VNS