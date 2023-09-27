Governor Abbott Spotlights National Border Crisis At Manhattan Institute

TEXAS, September 27 - September 27, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today discussed America's unprecedented border crisis and outlined his vision for combatting the chaos created by President Joe Biden’s reckless open border policies at the Manhattan Institute in New York City. The Governor highlighted the many facets of the nation's ongoing crisis caused by the Biden Administration's refusal to secure the border and enforce America's immigration laws, which have invited record-breaking numbers of illegal immigrants from over 150 countries across the globe.

“We as a nation are facing an extraordinary challenge, quite literally a national crisis, as we gather in New York today,” said Governor Abbott. “There are ways in which Texas is stopping people from illegally entering, but the Biden Administration wants those people to come in. This is unsustainable, and those are the words of your Mayor. Those are the words of the Mayors of Chicago and Los Angeles. Those are the words of the Governor of Texas. What’s going on is unsustainable. It’s a crisis that’s chaotic and must stop. While we are waiting on a President who is going to enforce the laws—not even pass new laws—that are currently on the books, Texas is going to continue to use every tool we can to secure the border in the best way that we can.”

During his remarks, Governor Abbott explained how upon taking office President Biden dismantled every effective border security policy under the previous administration that had led to the lowest number of illegal border crossings in decades, including: Remain in Mexico, Title 42, the end of catch-and-release, building a border wall, and simply enforcing America’s current immigration laws. The result has been more than 2.3 million apprehensions recorded last year along the border, with more projected this year. The Governor pointed out how chaos along America’s southern border is endangering Americans each day by allowing terrorists and people from nations hostile to the United States to evade apprehension and enter the country illegally. Despite Texas’ historic efforts to secure the border—including allocating over $9 billion for Operation Lone Star to build strategic barriers, deploy Texas National Guard soldiers and Texas Department of Public Safety troopers, bus migrants to sanctuary cities, and more—the Biden Administration continues to obstruct Texas’ historic security response.

The Governor also participated in a fireside chat with Manhattan Institute President Reihan Salam, in which he highlighted President Biden's dereliction of duty securing the border, Texas' migrant busing mission, and the strain of illegal immigration on communities across Texas and the nation, among other topics.

The Manhattan Institute is a public policy think tank dedicated to advancing opportunity, individual liberty, and the rule of law across America. Home to leading experts across a range of policy areas, the Manhattan Institute also publishes City Journal and serves as a network of emerging leaders, scholars, journalists, activists, and civic leaders with the mission of creating policy solutions to the nation’s most urgent challenges.

Watch the Governor's full remarks at the Manhattan Institute here.