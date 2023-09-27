Governor Abbott Announces Over $3.8 Million In Grants To South Texas Veteran Service Organizations

TEXAS, September 27 - September 27, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced 18 Fund for Veterans’ Assistance (FVA) grants totaling more than $3.8 million were awarded to 15 organizations in South Texas as part of the Texas Veterans Commission's (TVC) Big Check Tour. Presented by TVC today, the funding will provide services to over 3,300 Texas veterans and their families across 27 counties in the FVA South Texas region.

"From financial assistance to home modification, Fund for Veterans Assistance grants help our veterans receive critical services they need after serving our nation," said Governor Abbott. "We are forever indebted to our veterans and their families, and Texas will always go the extra mile to help ensure these heroes are shown the appreciation they have earned and deserve."

"South Texas is home to many proud men and women who have served our country, and TVC is here to advocate for veterans, their spouses, and survivors," said TVC Chairwoman and Navy veteran Laura Koerner. "These grants offer services from peer support to employment assistance from partner government and community agencies."

Chairwoman Koerner presented the grants at the Hidalgo County Commissioners Court in Edinburg. FVA presentations will continue through the first week of October in San Marcos and New Braunfels.

The FVA grants awarded today include:

Nueces County: a $200,000 grant for Veterans Treatment Court a $150,000 grant for financial assistance

Tropical Texas Behavioral Health: a $500,000 grant for peer support services a $300,000 grant for financial assistance

Zapata County: a $100,000 grant for financial assistance a $300,000 Housing for Texas Heroes grant



Funding for these grants is generated primarily by the Texas Lottery Commission’s games designated for veteran support. Other sources of funding for the grants come from individual donation options on drivers’ licenses, licenses to carry a handgun, outdoor recreation licenses for hunting and fishing, and vehicle registrations.

Veterans in need of assistance can find the organizations providing help in their area and how to contact them at tvc.texas.gov/grants/assistance/