Six Outstanding Individuals to be Invested with the Saskatchewan Order of Merit

September 28 - Released on September 27, 2023

Tonight, six outstanding individuals will be invested with the province's highest honour, the Saskatchewan Order of Merit. Lieutenant Governor Russ Mirasty will invest the 2023 recipients at a formal ceremony in Saskatoon.

"Each one of this year's recipients has earned this prestigious honour for their years of commitment to their communities and our province," Mirasty said. "Their dedication has helped Saskatchewan grow into what it is today and for that we owe them immense gratitude. It is my privilege to recognize the contributions of these six recipients and offer them my wholehearted congratulations."

The 2023 Saskatchewan Order of Merit recipients are:

Al Anderson, Saskatoon

Nora Cummings, S.V.M., Saskatoon

Neal Hardy, Hudson Bay

Pierre Hucl, Saskatoon

Don Meikle, Saskatoon

Jacqueline Tisher, Regina

The Saskatchewan Order of Merit was established in 1985 to celebrate excellence and achievement by Saskatchewan citizens. Today's recipients join the 266 individuals who have been invested with the Order in appreciation of their significant contributions in areas such as the arts, agriculture, business and industry, community leadership, occupations or professions, public service, research and volunteer service. The Saskatchewan Order of Merit is recognized in the Canadian Honours System and members of the Order are entitled to use the post-nominal letters S.O.M.

The ceremony will be broadcast live on AccessNow TV and at myaccess.ca/som beginning at 6:30 p.m. Access Communications is the exclusive broadcast sponsor of the Saskatchewan Order of Merit ceremony.

Nominations are now open for the 2024 Saskatchewan Order of Merit. Individuals are encouraged to nominate current or former long-term residents of Saskatchewan who have made significant contributions to our province. Nominations will be accepted until November 30, 2023. For more information about the Saskatchewan Order of Merit or to find out how to nominate someone, visit saskatchewan.ca/honoursawards.

