Nine Creative Saskatchewan Productions Expected to Generate $21 Million In Economic Impact

CANADA, September 28 - Released on September 27, 2023

This afternoon, Creative Saskatchewan and the Government of Saskatchewan joined together to preview nine of the thirty-four productions funded over the past two years by the Creative Saskatchewan Feature Film and Television Production Grant Program during a private screening event at the IMAX theatre in Regina.

"Saskatchewan has the capability and talent to produce the type of content that the world is craving right now, and that was very evident today," Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Laura Ross said. "Supporting these productions in our province has resulted in an estimated 100 jobs and additional training programs to help meet industry demand. Not to mention, these shows are putting Saskatchewan on the map!"

Season 10 of ALONE, which filmed in northern Saskatchewan, has been viewed over 1.5 million times on Amazon Prime and HISTORY Canada.

"Today was just a taste of what's to come," Creative Saskatchewan CEO Erin Dean said. "These nine shows alone are estimated to create over $21 million in positive economic impact for the province. Film is big business and we're so proud of our local production companies' success!"

Creative Saskatchewan invested a total of $4.5 million into the productions that were featured at the IMAX theatre. For every $1 invested, the economy received a boost of $4.80.

One of the feature films included in the showreel was Die Alone, the genre bending thriller movie starring Carrie-Anne Moss from The Matrix franchise.

"It's been so incredible to be able to shoot this movie in Saskatchewan," Regina based Minds Eye Entertainment Producer Kevin DeWalt said. "The industry is growing and we're fortunate to have programs that support us and film-friendly communities that welcome us with open arms."

The productions featured included a Heritage Minute for Mary 'Bonnie' Baker, Die Alone, Alone season 10, Guardians of the North, A Cowboy Christmas, Flat Out Foods, Why Am I?, Zarqa, and Treaty Road.

Media clips and images of the productions featured, along with credits where applicable, are available for sharing here.

