Manchin Announces $7.2 Million for Business Expansion in Weirton, Water Infrastructure Upgrades in Doddridge County, Pineville

September 27, 2023

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $7,217,136 from the Economic Development Administration (EDA) for three West Virginia projects. The funding will support infrastructure improvements towards the expansion of the Beech Bottom Industrial Complex in Weirton, as well as upgrades to water treatment and distribution systems in Pineville and Doddridge County.

“Investing in our communities creates long-term economic growth and good-paying jobs,” said Senator Manchin. “The EDA continues to be a strong partner for West Virginia, and the funding announced today will support expanding the Beech Bottom Industrial Complex, which will allow new and existing businesses in the Northern Panhandle to grow and thrive, as well as upgrading water infrastructure systems in Pineville and Doddridge County. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to support economic development across the Mountain State.”

Individual awards listed below:

$3,126,336 – Business Development Corporation of the Northern Panhandle

This funding will support infrastructure improvements towards the expansion of the Beech Bottom Industrial Complex in Weirton.

$2,590,800 – Doddridge County Public Service District

This funding will support water infrastructure improvements and aid in the expansion of local businesses in Doddridge County.