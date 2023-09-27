F&G Commission will meet via special conference call on Friday, Sept. 29 at 8 a.m. MDT

The Idaho Fish and Game Commission is scheduled to hold a special conference call on Friday, Sept. 29 at 8 a.m. MDT. People can attend in person at Fish and Game’s Headquarters Office at 600 S. Walnut in Boise or visit a regional office to listen in.

The special meeting will not include a public hearing, and no public comment will be taken during it.

The Commission is scheduled to make a decision whether to suspend fishing, hunting and trapping on a portion of the Snake River around Twin Falls where quagga mussel larvae were detected.

Quagga mussels are one of the most aggressive invasive species infesting the United States. These mussels spread easily to new areas through the movement of watercraft or any other gear (e.g., decoys, fishing fear, waders, boots, etc.) that comes in contact with water that contains microscopic quagga mussel larvae.

To learn more about quagga mussels in Idaho, check out this recent press release.

Individuals with disabilities may request meeting accommodations by contacting the Idaho Department of Fish and Game Director's Office at 208-334-5159 or through the Idaho Relay Service at 1-800-368-6185 (TDD).