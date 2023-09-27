Submit Release
Warner Says Every Eligible Candidate, Including Donald Trump, Has A Right to be On The Ballot

​​In the case of Castro vs. Mac Warner
and Donald Trump -
U.S. District Court Case No. 2:23-cv-598


"I will vigorously defend the Constitution to ensure every eligible candidate, including Donald J. Trump, has the right to seek their party’s nomination at West Virginia's Primary Election until instructed otherwise by the court," Mac Warner, WV Secretary of State


Charleston, W.Va. –​ In response to the legal challenge filed in federal U.S. District Court against WV Secretary of State Mac Warner, which seeks to prevent Warner from placing Donald Trump's name on the 2024 Primary Election ballot, Secretary Warner issues the following statement:

“Every eligible candidate, including Donald Trump, has the constitutional right to have their name on West Virginia's Primary Election ballot unless legally disqualified," Warner said. "Seeking to remove voters’ opportunity to nominate a candidate to be the next President of the United States is not to be taken lightly. As West Virginia's chief election official, every eligible candidate and registered voter can trust that I will follow and enforce the Constitution,” Warner continued.

The lawsuit filed in West Virginia was by Texas resident John A. Castro. Castro and others have filed dozens of similar lawsuits in other states. The West Virginia lawsuit names Secretary Warner and former President Donald Trump as co-defendants in an attempt to deny Mr. Trump access to West Virginia's Primary Election to be held on May 14, 2024.

Secretary Warner is a graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point and the WVU College of Law. He also holds a Master’s Degree in International Law from the University of Virginia. He is a veteran of the United States Army with 23 years of service and served five years in Afghanistan with the U.S. State Department.


