Cellectis to Present Pre-Clinical Data on Multi-armored Allogeneic MUC1-CAR T-cells Targeting Triple-Negative Breast Cancer at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 38th Annual Meeting

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cellectis (the “Company”) (Euronext Growth: ALCLS - NASDAQ: CLLS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company using its pioneering gene-editing platform to develop life-saving cell and gene therapies, announced today that pre-clinical data on MUC1-CAR T-cells to overcome key challenges of targeting solid tumors, will be presented at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer’s 38th Annual Meeting (SITC 2023), that will take place on November 1-5, 2023 at San Diego Convention Center in San Diego (CA).

Poster Presentation:

Laurent Poirot, SVP Immunology of Cellectis, will present a poster on the benefits of combining potency attributes for TALEN®-edited smart CAR T-cells targeting MUC1 in preclinical models of triple-negative breast cancer.

Title: TGF-Beta Blockade Combined with Activation-Induced IL12 Secretion Synergize to Optimize Potency of MUC1-CAR T-cells in Preclinical Targeting of Triple-Negative Breast Cancer.

Poster Number: 254

Presenter: Laurent Poirot, Ph.D., SVP Immunology, Cellectis.

Date/Time: Poster will be on display Saturday, November 4th, 2023 from 9:00 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. PDT, at San Diego Convention Center, Hall A.

Full text of the abstract will be made public on October 31, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. EDT on the SITC website and in a Journal for ImmunoTherapy of Cancer (JITC) supplement published on Oct. 31st, 2023 at 6 a.m. PDT/9 a.m. EDT.

About Cellectis

Cellectis is a clinical-stage biotechnology company using its pioneering gene-editing platform to develop life-saving cell and gene therapies. Cellectis utilizes an allogeneic approach for CAR-T immunotherapies in oncology, pioneering the concept of off-the-shelf and ready-to-use gene-edited CAR T-cells to treat cancer patients, and a platform to make therapeutic gene editing in hemopoietic stem cells for various diseases. As a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with over 23 years of experience and expertise in gene editing, Cellectis is developing life-changing product candidates utilizing TALEN®, its gene editing technology, and PulseAgile, its pioneering electroporation system to harness the power of the immune system in order to treat diseases with unmet medical needs. Cellectis’ headquarters are in Paris, France, with locations in New York, New York and Raleigh, North Carolina. Cellectis is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market (ticker: CLLS) and on Euronext Growth (ticker: ALCLS).

Forward-looking Statements

